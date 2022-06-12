Billie Eilish pause show for London ontop fan safety

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

12 June 2022, 10:34 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Billie Eilish bin briefly pause her show for London's O2 arena on Saturday afta many fans get into difficulties sake of hot temperatures.

"Una dey ok?" she ask. "Pipo bin dey faint and dem dey pull dem out. E dey hot, I know".

Afta fans say dem dey "squeeze", she stop di music until di pressure for front of di stage reduce.

"Take a step back, give everybody some space," Eilish tok. "If anybody look like dem wan faint, just tell someone."

She add am: "No try to save feelings."

Eilish bin try to withstand di heat

Earlier, Eilish bin ask di O2 security team to share water to di audience.

Dis no be di first time wey di singer don stop a concert to check on her fans.

For February, she bin interrupt one Happier Than Ever tour show for Atlanta afta she notice pesin dey struggle to breathe, and she no gree continue di show until dem get inhaler.

"We fit just grab one?" she ask one crew member.

Later dat month, she also pause one show for Madison Square Garden inside New York, dey tell fans: "If you wan sit down, you dey allowed. Go ahead, you're good. Sit down, take a breath."

Crowd safety for dis kain concert

Di issue of crowd safety don become spotlight since 10 pipo die during one crush for Travis Scott Astroworld festival for Houston last year.

Fans for di audience later criticise di response of emergency services, and ask why organisers no stop di concert.

Investigation still dey go on to sabi di circumstances wey lead to di tragedy.

For di O2 on Saturday night, fans take matters into dia own hands. One group, afta dem notice one fellow concertgoer in trouble, dem form protective circle and turn on dia phone lights to alert di security team.