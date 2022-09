Spain Tomatina food fight festival don return

Play video, "Spain's Tomatina food fight festival returns", Duration 1,20 01:20 Wetin we call dis Video, Watch as Spain Tomatina food fight return afta Covid palava

57 minutes wey don pass

Spain annual Tomatina food fight don return to di town of Buñol, near Valencia, after two years off during di pandemic.

Video footage show thousands of pipo stoning tomatoes at each oda during di festivalwey dey known as 'di world's biggest food fight'.

Di event origin come from a food fight between locals in 1945.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA