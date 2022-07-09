Two dey miss afta flood carri dia car for Lagos

Wia dis foto come from, James

20 minutes wey don pass

Two pipo dey miss afta flood carri dia car for Oke Oba, Agege area of Lagos, south west Nigeria on Saturday, 9, July, 2022.

Dis na as di early morning rain wey fall for Lagos cause heavy flooding for some streets for di area.

Eyewitness tok say di flood bin carri one Lexus Jeep wit passengers inside while di second car hang inside di flood wit passengers ontop di car.

Meanwhile, official from di National Emergency Management Agency, Nema say dem rescue four pipo alive from inside di cars wey flood worry.

Di Lexus Jeep bin hook for inside flood wey heavy rain cause for di Agege area of di state around Fatoki area, di authorities tok.

Report say na six pipo di water bin carry enta one uncompleted canal for di area.

Lagos State Fire Service wey dey lead di rescue operation alongside oda emergency agencies for di state also say three pipo bin dey inside one Lexus and three odas dey inside one Toyota car.

“Dem bin dey adamant and drive through and di water sweep dem away”

Search and rescue operations still dey go on to find di two pipo wey still dey miss." Dem tok earlier.

'Narrow escape'

Di two vehicles bin get three pipo each on board. For inside di Lexus, one pesin swim comot di vehicle while residents epp di oda two pipo out.

Statement from Nema wey BBC Pidgin sight say one of di pipo wey dey inside di Toyota refuse to drop down from di vehicle, di oda two pipo drive comot and na dem dey miss.

Some pipo post videos for social media of how e happun.

For April, Lagos State goment bin don warn residents to dey at alert of heavy rains wey go amount to 1,750mm in 2022.

Di Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Oga. Tunji Bello bin don tok say di weather go cause socio-economic implications for residents of di state.

E however call for caution as e say goment don make arrangement to ensure adequate protection of lives and property.

More fotos of how flood affect Lagos and environ on Saturday

Wetin we call dis foto, Flood for Opic estate area

Wia dis foto come from, James Wetin we call dis foto, Foto show how flood cari motor

Wia dis foto come from, James

Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos road dey flooded afta downpour on Saturday