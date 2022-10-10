Wetin we know about di fire incident wey destroy Kogi State House of Assembly

Wetin we call dis foto, F﻿ire burn Kogi State House of Assembly on Monday, 10 October, 2022

56 minutes wey don pass

Fire burn and destroy di Kogi State House of Assembly Complex for early mor-mor on Monday, 10 October, 2022.

Di fire destroy most part of di complex wey dey located for Crusher area. Lokoja for north-central Nigeria.

Kogi State Police don confam di fire incident and say investigation dey ongoing to sabi wetin cause di fire and di extent of di damage.

Di Police tok-tok pesin wey follow BBC Pidgin tok say nobody die or injure from di incident.

Di state goment say security and technical experts dey currently work hard to unravel di cause(s) of di fire wey cause significant damage to di complex.

Commissioner of Information Kingsley Fanwo for inside statement add say goment go make provision for temporary arrangements to ensure say business no stop sake of di incident.

Meanwhile, di speaker of di house of assembly Matthew Kolawole as e dey respond to question from tori pipo about di incident say e suspect sabotage and say im life dey threatened but e no link di outbreak to anytin.

E add say di next line of action na to allow investigators do dia job. E also say di fire no affect dia legislative duties.

M﻿ore fotos of di fire