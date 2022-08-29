Wetin dey happun for mile 12 Lagos, Nigeria

41 minutes wey don pass

At least one pesin don die for di cult clash wey happun for Mile 12, Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday, 28 August 2022.

Lagos state police tok-tok pesin Benjamin Hudeyin confam dis report give BBC Pidgin.

Oga Hundeyin add say as at now, normalcy don return back to mile 12 afta security personnel don rush go dia;

"Personnel and security operatives dey on ground to make sure say no revenge attack happun."

Also, di Senior Special Assistant to di Governor of Lagos State on New Media, Jubril A. Gawat tweet say;

"Mile 12 don dey calm Lagos State Rapid Response Squad and several Police Divisions dey on ground. Everyone just dey waka around and doing dia normal activities.

Di Lagos State police tok-tok pesin no mention which cult group dey clash with each oda.

But e say one pesin die during di incident and investigation dey go on to know di cause of clash.

"Only one pesin die for di attack and no report of pipo wey injure. Investigation don start to know di mmediate and remote cause of di attack."

"Di name of di pesin wey die na one Alaji Sule and we neva know e second name (surname) ." Oga Hundeyin add.

Lagos state police spokesperson say until e confam who di be di victim afta dia investigation, e no go fit tok who di dead pesin be and where e dey work.

Meanwhile, di Senior Special Assistant to Lagos state govnor on New Media, Jubril A. Gawat tok for twitter say one Suleiman Lawal aka “Ariku” dey affected for di incident.

Oga Gawat reveal dis as e dey respond to one twitter user wey ask am to confam if di report of di cult clash for Mile 12 na true.

Local media dey report say na one official of di National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos, na im die during di cult clash for Mile 12.

For one trending video, some young men repeatedly dey hit di body and smash di head of one man wey pipo suspect to be di NURTW official.

Report say di battle of supremacy by members of cult groups over who suppose dey in control of Mile 12 and Owedo Oniri areas of Mile 12 don bin dey ground for very long time, until kasala burst on Sunday afternoon.

Di kasala cause serious traffic for di Lagos Ikorodu road, as many motorists abandon dia motor and run for safety.