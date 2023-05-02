Nigeria goment give latest update on di Indomie controversy

2 May 2023

Di National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Nafdac don tok say e dey safe to chop di Nigerian Indomie as e no get cancer causing substance.

Di agency Oga Professor Mojisola Adeyeye confam to BBC Pidgin say di noodles na local commodity wey dem dey produce inside di kontri.

Professor Adeyeye say di federal gomment many years ago bin ban di importation of Indomie so dem go fit encourage local manufacturing of di staple food.

Tori about safety of Indomie noodles begin fly afta one informate enta say Taiwan and Malaysia dey recall Indomie “special Chicken” flavour noodles.

Dis na sake of di kontries say dem detect ethylene oxide, substance wey fit cause cancer inside dia Indomie.

Meanwhile, Nafdac say Nigeria Indomie no get any relationship wit Taiwan and Malaysia Indomie.

'Nafdac dey test samples of Indomie and oda Noodles'

Nafdac say dem don begin test samples of all kind noodles for companies lab and Nigerian markets.

Dis na afta claim by Taiwan say one flavour of Indomie noodles “special Chicken” get substance wey fit cause cancer.

Di Food and Drug control join-bodi confam say even though dat flavour of Indomie “special Chicken” no dey market for Nigeria, dem go still do sampling to sabi weda bad pipo don smuggle am inside di kontri.

Professor Adeyeye say imported Indomie dey among customs banned items.

Dis informate bin earlier dey cause worry about food safety globally including for Nigeria as Indomie be staple food for di kontri.

Wetin happun for Taiwan and Malaysia?

Gbege about safety of Indomie start afta di health department for Taipei, Taiwan capital, say dem detect ethylene oxide inside two types of instant noodles.

E include Indomie chicken flavour, wen dem do random inspections.

Authorities bin tok say ethylene oxide inside di product dey against standards.

“Di Taipei City Health Bureau remind food industry say our kontri neva approve di use of ethylene oxide as pesticide.

"Also dem never approve di use of ethylene oxide gas for disinfection purpose,” di department tok.

Sake of dis, di health ministry for Malaysia say dem don test 36 samples of instant noodles from different brands since 2022 and find say 11 samples get ethylene oxide.

Ethylene oxide be one colourless, odourless gas wey dem dey use sterilize medical tools and spices.

Dem describe am as cancer-causing chemical.

However, Malaysia say dem don take enforcement actions and recall di products wey dey affected.

Di two kontries don order make business pipo comot di products from dia shelves sharpaly.

'Indomie dey safe to chop'

Manufacturers of Indo foods don tok say all dia noodles dey safe to chop.

For statement, Director of ICBP for di Indonesian food company, Taufik Wiraatmadja, defend di safety of dia products.

“All instant noodles wey dey produced by ICBP for Indonesia dey processed in compliance wit di food safety standards from di Codex Standard for Instant Noodles and standards wey dey set by di Indonesian National Agency for Drug and Food Control (“BPOM RI”).

“Our instant noodles don receive Indonesian National Standard Certification (SNI), and e dey produced for certified production facilities based on international standards.

“ICBP don export instant noodles to various kontries around di world for more dan 30 years”.

Di Company continuously dey make sure say all of im products comply wit applicable food safety regulations and guidelines for Indonesia as well as oda kontries wia ICBP instant noodles dey marketed, di company tok.

“We go like emphasize say in accordance wit di statement wey dey released by BPOM RI, our Indomie instant noodles dey safe for consumption”, Taufik Wiraatmadja, Director of ICBP add.

Why Nigeria care?

Nigeria, be one of di major consumers of Indomie instant noodles across di world.

Dat na why Nafdac take position ontop di mata wey concern over one million Nigerians including children wey dey like chop di instant noodles.