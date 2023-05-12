Wetin be Glass House wey Buhari wife say dem go stay till May 29

One of di houses inside di presidential villa

Nigeria First Lady, Aisha Buhari say she and her husband President Muhammadu Buhari don pack from di Main House inside di Presidential Villa to di Glass House for Aso Rock.

She tok inside video wey she post ontop her verified Instagram page.

Di video show wen she cari di wife of Nigeria President-elect Bola Tinubu wife Oluremi Tinubu on tour for di presidential villa.

"We thank di almighty Allah as im don show us di end of our tenure, today I cari di incoming First Lady Oluremi Bola Tinubu to show her round.

She don see di Main House, now we dey for di popular Glass House.

Wetin be Glass House?

For inside di video for her page, Aisha Buhari say di: "Glass House na di transitional home for di outgoing president.

I dey advice say make dem maintain di tradition of di Glass House as a 'transitional' house for di outgoing presidents." She tok.

Madam Aisha Buhari add say na inside di Glass House wey she and her husband President Muhammadu Buhari dey stay for now until 29 May wey new goment go come in.

"Na hia me and my husband dey stay now, na only two of us dey hia, I hope say e go remain like dis as a norm for di institution and of di house."

Meawnhile, di wife of president-elect, Oluremi Tinubu express her gratitude to di first lady wey show her round di presidential villa.

"I don go round and she cari me around dey show me di house, she also explain plenti tins to me, di time dey short and di tins plenti well well for me to sabi in a short time. God go help me and wit time we go fit make contributions wey go make impact for di kontri.

Meanwhile Oluremi Tinubu and her husband Bola Ahmed Tinubu dey stay for Defence House for di mean time.

Dem go dey dia until 29 May wey Tinubu go take im oath of office as di President of Nigeria.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu pack go di Defence House for Abuja afta di Independent National Electoral Commission, Inec declare am as president-elect of Nigeria afta im win di Feberuary 25, Presidential election.

Tinubu go receive briefings and hold ogbonge meetings for di Defnce House until 29 May.

Di Defence House na wia presidents-elect dey stay before swearing in.

Outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari bin stay dia before dem swear am in on May 29, 2015.