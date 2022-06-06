Pope pray for Ondo church attack victims

Pope Francis don pray for di victims of di gunmen attack wey happun for Saint Francis Xavier catholic church for Owo, Ondo state southwest Nigerian on Sunday.

E no dey clear how many pipo die for di attack wey happun during mass but witnesses tok say dem see pipo carry out six deadbodi while plenti pipo bin dey wunjure.

One Vatican statement say e learn say dozens of pipo die.

Di Pope “pray for di victims and for di country, wey dey painfully attacked at time of celebration, and e entrust everyone to di Lord, dat God might send Im Spirit to console dem,”

Officials don warn say di number of casualties fit rise.

Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, don condemn di attack calling it "heinous".

One week ago, dem kidnap di head of di kontri Methodist church; dem relaese am after dem pay ransom.

Wetin di Catholic Diocese of Ondo tok?

Meanwhile di Catholic Diocese of Ondo for say dem never sabi di identity of di gunmen wey attack di worship centre early Sunday.

For statement dia tok-tok pesin Rev father Augustine Ikwu sign, dem say "di incident wia many pipo die, odas injure and di church dey violated happun for time wen holy mass dey go on.

"Dem say security agencies don dey deployed to di community so dem go fit handle di situation, dem pray for God intervention to bring back peace and calm.

Di Catholic Diocese add say all di priests and Bishop for di parish dey safe and non of dem dey kidnapped.

Dem urge Nigerians to pray for Owo pipo and di state at large.

How state govnors react

Owo church attack dey offensive to di Church of Christ' - Okowa

Governors of Delta and Edo states don condole with di goment and pipo of Ondo state over di attack on worshippers for Owo.

Delta State State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa don tell sorry to im brother Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and di pioo of Ondo state for di attack wey happen to worshippers for St. Francis Catholic Church Owo.

Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa say di attack no only dey barbaric but e dey offensive to di Church of Christ and e stand in solidarity wit di Ondo pipo for dis trying time.

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki also condemn di attack on di Church.

Obaseki tell sorry to families wey lose dia loved ones, come tell Governor Akeredolu say im no dey alone as dem go make sure say dem arrest di pipo wey responsible for di attack so dat kain tin no go happen again .

Govnor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos state join oda pipo to condemn di attack wey e describe as ''crime against humanity.