Meet KBS da Bikestar, de ''monster'' Ghana bike stunt performer who dey blow mind

Wia dis foto come from, kbs_dabikestar/INSTAGRAM

50 minutes wey don pass

Motorbikes in dis part of de world get reputation as dangerous sake of de many negative things attached to am.

But KBS Da Bikestar dey use bikes wey people dey fear entertain thousands for Ghana.

Born Abubakr Sadiq, he start dey take interest in bikes after he witness stunt performances from en Madina neighborhood.

From bicycles to dirt bikes

KBS Da Bikestar talk BBC Pidgin how he build en talent “from bicycles, to small bikes den now dirt bikes.”

Ten years after taking bike stunt as en profession, de bike enthusiast say he conquer fear associated to motorcycles.

De young talent believe say bike be something he be passionate about. After years of practice he now come make comfortable on de bike

What people dey fear, entertain me

Wia dis foto come from, kbs_dabikestar/Instagram

KBS believe say he reach point where mentally, he overcome fear.

“Nothing dey wey I dey fear if I dey on bike. Cos I dey feel say what people dey fear dey entertain me” he talk BBC Reporter Favour Nunoo.

He explain say “if I dey my bike top I know say me I get my control. So I go fit control whatever de risk be wey I go land perfectly.”

But for KBS Da Bikestar, de more he dey ride motorbikes dey do stunts, e come dey build am different.

“I no dey fear anything, bike build me different,” he talk.

Longest distance on one bike wheel

Wia dis foto come from, kbs_dabikestar/INSTAGRAM

According to KBS Da Bikestar, one of de tins people dey like about am be say he dey fit raise bike for miles with just one tyre.

While on just one he continue to do en tricks which he be very comfortable with.

“One of my longest willy I make with my bike on one wheel be. 12 kilometers which I do within 7 minutes 21 seconds” he explain.

According to him, people make surprised say how she fit ride on one wheel for that kind of distance.

Bike arena for Ghana bikers

Wia dis foto come from, kbs_dabikestar/Instagram

KBS Da Bikestar dey ask for investors to set up arena for Ghana where bikers go come compete.