Court order make dem remand nollywood actress for prison say she abuse new naira notes

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC

Federal High Court for Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, 13 February, don order make dem remand Nollywood actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin for prison sake of say she tamper wit ni new Naira notes for party.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke wey sama di rulling say di actress go dey Kirikiri prison pending determination of her bail application.

Operatives of di Independent Corrupt Practices and Oda Fraud Related Offences Commission, ICPC, on Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 arrest Omoseyin along Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Den, authorities hand am over to di EFCC for investigation.

Authorities arrest di actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin afta one video of wia she dey spray and step on di newly redesigned naira notes for one party circulate online.

For her statement to di Commission, Omoseyin bin claim say na her fans dash her di new naira notes for di party.

She claim say she no sabi di pesins wey bin give her di moni.

Na EFCC arraign Omoseyin before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on two-count charge wey dem knack against her wey touch on naira abuse.

One of di count read say, ‘’dat you Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin for di 28th day of January, 2023 for Monarch event center Lekki, within di jurisdiction of dis Honourable Court while dancing during one social occasion tamper wit di sum of N100, 000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) wey dey issued by di Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for di said occasion and you thereby commit offence wey dey contrary to and punishable under section 21 (1) of di Central Bank Act, 2007.’ Di count tok.

Omoseyin bin plead not guilty wen di charges dey read to her.

Punishment for pipo wey abuse naira

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

According to di Central Bank of Nigeria, anybodi wey abuse di naira go dey punished under di law in different ways.

Di pesin fit chop fine

Di abuser also fit land for prison

Di pesin fit also chop both fine and imprisonment

Nigeria Central Bank bin confam say money bouquet now be form of currency abuse.

Di Central Bank bin tweet on Friday, 10 February as part of dia efforts to create awareness about abuse of di currency.

For di tweet, di Apex bank bin list oda forms of naira abuse as;

spraying

selling

squeezing and

defacing of di naira notes.

CBN say make citizens report cases of naira abuse for di kontri wit one post wey say, “E be your civic duty to protect di naira. Report naira abuse today.”