Check out finalists for best FIFA football awards

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

8 minutes wey don pass

FIFA don reveal dia finalists for di Best FIFA Football Awards 2022.

According to FIFA, international jury na dem vote for di finalists. And dis jury comprise of;

Di Current coaches of all women/men national teams (one per team),

Di current captains of all women/men national teams (one per team),

One specialist journalist from each territory wey dey represented by one national team

And fans wey dey registered for FIFA website.

Dis edition of di Best FIFA Football Awards dey based on performances between August 8, 2021 and December 18, 2022, wey be di day of di World Cup final.

Dem go crown all di winners for one special ceremony wey go take place for Paris on Monday 27 27 February 2023.

Check out di full list of di nominees and finalists here;

Wia dis foto come from, FIFA

Best FIFA Women Player

Di final three nominees for di Best FIFA Women Player na;

Beth Mead (England / Arsenal WFC)

Alex Morgan (USA / Orlando Pride / San Diego Wave)

Alexia Putellas (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Best FIFA Men Player

Di final three nominees for di Best FIFA Men Player na:

Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid CF)

Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain FC)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / Paris Saint-Germain FC)

Best FIFA Women Coach

Di final three nominees for di Best FIFA Women Coach na:

Sonia Bompastor (Olympique Lyonnais)

Pia Sundhage (Brazilian National Team)

Sarina Wiegman (English National Team)

Best FIFA Men Coach

Di final three nominees for di Best FIFA Men Coach na:

Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid CF)

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City FC)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentinian National Team)

Best FIFA Women Goalkeeper

Di final three nominees for di Best FIFA Women Goalkeeper na:

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC Women)

Mary Earps (England / Manchester United WFC)

Christiane Endler (Chile / Olympique Lyonnais)

Best FIFA Men Goalkeeper

Di final three nominees for di Best FIFA Men Goalkeeper na:

Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Sevilla FC)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF)

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina / Aston Villa FC)

FIFA Puskás Award

Di final three nominees for di FIFA Puskás Award na:

Marcin Oleksy (Poland): Warta Poznań v. Stal Rzeszów [PZU Amp Futbol Ekstraklasa] (6 November 2022)

Dimitri Payet (France): Olympique de Marseille v. PAOK Thessaloniki [UEFA Europa Conference League] (7 April 2022)