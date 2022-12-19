Who be Zweli Mkhize wey contest ANC leadership wit Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa dey in a tight party leadership race against im former health minister – wey e force to resign sake of corruption allegations.

Zweli Mkhize dey enjoy last-minute support for di African National Congress conference for Johannesburg, according to reports.

Di candidates dey fight for di support of some 4,426 delegates.

Di winner go lead di party go di next general elections for 2024.

If oga Mkhize win, e mean say e go become ANC leader, but oga Ramaphosa go remain as president.

Oga Ramaphosa bin face calls to resign ahead of di conference on top one alleged cover up of theft of large sum of foreign currency wey dey hidden inside sofa for im private farm.

One independent wey di speaker of parliament commission say oga Ramaphosa fit don break di law but e don deny any accuse.

On Tuesday, ANC lawmakers bin dey instructed to support oga Ramaphosa and vote down one attempt to begin impeachment process. Na only small numbers disobey di whip and dis clear a huge hurdle wey for lock am out of di party leadership race.

Supporters of candidates running for di party presidency plus six oda top seats don dey involved in intense lobbying ahead of di vote wey suppose end on Sunday.

Who be Dr Zweli Mkhize?

Dr Zweli Mkhize bin step down from im role for August

Zwelini Lawrence Mkhize na South African medical doctor and politician.

E serve as di kontri Minister of Health from May 2019 to August 2021.

As Minister of Health under President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mkhize bin play ogbonge role as dat na di time di world bin dey battle wit coronavirus.

Dem born am on February 2 1956 for Willowfontein for di outskirts of Pietermaritzburg – wetin dey known now as KwaZulu-Natal province.

For di age of 26, e complete im medicine degree for di University of Natal.

Di apartheid for South Africa force am make e go exile for Swaziland, e eventually settle down for Zimbabwe.

He play practical role for di process wey lead towards di establishment of democratic goment for im kontri and e serve as member of di ANC National Health Secretariat between 1991 and 1994.

E serve as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs from 27 February 2018 to 25 May 2019.

Dr Zweli Mkhize corruption scandal wey make President Ramaphosa sack am

For 2021, di former South African health minister bin dey implicated for one corruption scandal wey involve awarding Covid-19 communication contract.

One probe by di kontri Special Investigating Unit (SIU) find Dr Zweli Mkhize guilty of "a distinct lack of oversight" ova di contract wey worth around $10m (£7.4m).

Dem use money from di deal buy Dr Mkhize son motor, dem also give am around $20,000.

Dr Mkhize deny any wrongdoing.

Di National Department of Health bin pay di company Digital Vibes for Covid-19 communications work - but di contract bin dey authorised outside normal goment regulations, according to di SIU report.

Di report discover say di real directors of Digital Vibes na two close associates of Dr Mkhize, even though say na woman dey officially run am wey in reality dey work for one fuel station.

She bin deny say dem no dey use her front for di company.

Tori also come out few months ago, say dem use some money from di contract take pay for repairs for Dr Mkhize private property.