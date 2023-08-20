Agency caution Seyi Awolowo reality show participant over comment wey make pipo para

Wia dis foto come from, @officialseyiawo/Instagram

Comment by reality show participant don dey make many pipo para for am.

Seyi Awolowo na one of di Big Brother Naija ‘All stars’ housemates, reality show wey get attention of many young pipo and women.

Di tin wey Seyi tok make pipo vex sotay di Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency come out to sharpaly drop warning against di comment and anybody wey get dat kain intention.

Video emerge on Sunday wia Seyi dey tell oda housemates why im want only male pikin.

For di video wey don go viral on social media, di BBNaija housemate make refence to gender difference - wey make e be like say male pikin na 'alpha'.

E further tok about wetin im go want make im male pikin dem do di female gender.

“We strongly condemn di comments wey Seyi Awolowo make for di disturbing video wey don dey spread.

“Such remarks perpetuate harmful attitudes and contribute to a culture of violence and abuse,” di Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency.

Di agency no spare di oda housemates wey dey listen to Seyi without caution.

“Di bystanders passive response in di video dey also deeply concerning becos e dey only enable such behaviour to kontinu. E dey important for us all to actively tok out in situations like dis,” DSVA add.

Beside di agency reaction, oda civil society groups and non-governmental organizations dey also chook mouth for di matter.

Social media users including fans and followers of di BBNaija show dey also para.

‘Grandson’ as many pipo dey call Seyi don dey trend for social media.

Wia dis foto come from, Screengrab/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Reaction to Seyi comment

Wia dis foto come from, Screengrab/Instagram

Wia dis foto come from, Screengrab/Facebook

Coversations wey housemates dey get for di show dey either cause controversy or dey totori pipo.

BBNaija followers dey make some of di show highlights to trend - something wey dey mostly dominate social media conversations for Nigeria.

E neva clear weda Multichoice, di organizers of di show go react to di development.

Seyi Awolowo profile

Seyi Awolowo na from Ogun state South west Nigeria and dem born am for December 1989.

Im na doctor, entrepreneur, reality TV celebrity, and social media influencer.

Tori be say Seyi come from di lineage of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, one of di founding fathers of Nigeria.

Seyi inclusion for di 2023 all stars edition if BBNaija bin totori fans on top say e bin dey serve as bartender for dia weekly parties.