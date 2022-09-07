Tears as son wey loss for market since 2020 reunite wit mama for Rivers State

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Di Reverend Sister say na orphanage she dey run and she start an with pikins of mad pipo

Parents of some of di 15 pikins wey police for Rivers State Command rescue from alleged child traffickers for Aluu, Ikwerre local goment area of Rivers State dey thank God say dem don reunite wit dia children.

Na on Tuesday 6 September 2022, di Rivers State Commissioner of Police Friday Eboka tell tori pipo say men of Operation Restore Peace storm hideout of alleged child traffickers for Omuigwe Abuja II for Aluu, Ikwerre LGA and rescue 15 pikins from one 44 year old Reverend Sister.

One of di parents wey tok to BBC Pidgin say e don reach two years since her son loss for Kpansia market Yenagoa, Bayelsa State so she surprise and happy well well wen she see her son alive two years later.

Na on sunday 4 September 2022, she get di news say her pikin wey don loss for two years don return.

She tell BBC Pidgin say she bin dey church wen her neighbour run come tell her say police don bring back her son all di way from Port Harcourt so make she come see am.

"Na so I run come house come see my son with di Police pipo. Dem bring am come my house for Yenagoa.”

She say e don reach two years since her son loss as na for October 2020 her son disappear as dem allegedly kidnap am wen im bin dey seven years old but now im don turn nine years old.

"I wan thank di police for dia effort, I thank dem for dia work well done. I thank Almighty God wey keep my son alive for me to see am again. Since 31st October 2020 dem [allegedly] tiff am for Kpansia market for Yenagoa." She tok.

Anoda mama say dem kidnap her nine year old daughter

Anoda mama say dem kidnap her nine year old daughter four months ago for Ojukwu-diobu field for Nsukka Street, Mile One Diobu area of Port Harcourt, wen she send her to go collect yam peels wey dem go use feed goats from pesin wey dey supply dem for di market.

"I send her go market to bring yam peels for goat becos we dey take care of goats, so she go di market with her senior sister.

“Wen dem reach dia, dem no see di woman wey dey keep di goat food so one man tell dem to sidon wait small.

“As dem dey wait, dem allegedly see dis woman [di Reverend Sister] with oda two pikins. Di man come send di senior sister message, as she go di message naim dem get chance kidnap dis small one.

“Dis month make am four months since dem [allegedly] kidnap her and we don dey look for her since dat time, even make police report say she dey miss.

“Na dis Saturday police discover dem but na on Sunday I see her.

“I bin dey church wen my son run come tell me say dem don see dia sister. I take excuse from church come house but dem direct me to GRA Police so I go dia.

“My daughter naim first see me as I reach di police Station, na so she run come dive me, call me mummy! I come hold her. I dey very very grateful to di police. Goment police dey do dia work. I thank dem.” Na so she tok.

For di papa of one of dem wey loss since April, 2022 , e say im shed tears of joy wen im reunite with im pikin and e no get words to thank God and di Police wey bring back im eight year old daughter back to am.

E say na for Creek Road market di alleged kidnappers gbab im daughter wen she bin go buy sometin.

Im bin make report for Central Police Station about di incident and put am for prayers.

"I no fit hold my tears of happiness becos na yesterday dem bring my pikin back. I don do evritin humanly possible to get my pikin back, no way so I thank God my eight year old daughter don come back to me." E tok.

'10 pikins still dey police custody'

CP Eboka say although dem don reunite five of di 15 pikins dem rescue back to dia parents, 10 of dem still dey with di Police.

E tell pipo wey dey look for dia missing children to come check for di Commissioner of Police Monitoring Unit as na dia di remaining 10 rescued pikins dem dey.

Kidnapping palava inside Nigeria

Nigeria don dey suffer plenti insecurity issues, for di kontri for all di geo-political zone.

Di issues of kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and child theft dey dey for news almost on a daily basis.

Some of di recent security attacks for di kontri na wen gunmen attack President Muhammadu Buhari advanced team Guards Brigade convoy wen e dey travel for Sallah celebration.

Di Abuja/Kaduna train attack wey happun for March, di attack kill pipo and some of di surviving passengers still dey as hostages wit dia abductors.

Di Kuje prison break and many odas.

Security intelligence bring out plenti warning and intelligence report say jaguda pipo dey plan to attack differnent parts of di kontri.

Govment also close Federal Govment College Kwali sake of fear of terrorists attack fe w months ago.

Residents for Nigeria capital Abuja and oda parts of di kontri still dey leave in fear.

Lately, from di kidnapping of di Primate of di Methodist Church of Nigeria for Abia to di seizing of two Catholic priests for one church inside Katsina state and oda unreported cases, tiff-tiff of humans dey threaten security across Nigeria.

Di weekend of June 12, na about 50 guests gunmen kidnap for Sokoto state northwest Nigeria.

Na as dem dey return to dia base for neighbouring Zamfara state after attending wedding of dia friend, attackers seize dem

On Monday, March 28, gunmen attack one train traveling from Abuja to Kaduna. Dem kill at least seven people, injuring many odas and kidnap some, while di rest dey miss.

One of di most fearful threats for families inside Nigeria nowadays na di frequent kidnapping of pipo, including schoolchildren from dia classrooms and boarding houses.

More than 1,000 students don dey kidnapped from dia schools since December 2020, many only released afta aft payment of randsom wey cost upto thousands of dollars.

Some of di kidnappers dey commonly referred to as "bandits" in Nigeria.

Dis ones dey raid villages, kidnap civilians and burn down houses.

Attacks by bandits don force thousands of pipo to even flee dia homes and seek shelter in oda parts of di kontri.

From north to south to west, east to north na thousands of pipo lives don lost across Nigeria sake of kidnappings since 2012.

And attacks still dey go on.

Hundreds of schools up north don dey closed following abductions at schools inside Zamfara and Niger state, wia children dem sieze as young as three years old.

By every indication, Nigeria lucrative kidnapping industry dey boom - e dey expanding into previously safe areas.

And di mata don dey look like say e dey beyond di control of di kontri military and security forces.