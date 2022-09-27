I﻿rish goment want give citizens tax 'giveaways'

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Paschal Donohoe say di Republic of Ireland get large budget surplus

23 minutes wey don pass

D﻿i Irish finance minister don reveal one of di biggest giveaway budget for di kontri history.

Paschal Donohoe tell di Irish parliament say e dey for position to do am because di kontri bin get ogbonge budget surplus.

M﻿ost of di surplus dey come from di huge increase in tax collection for corporation, mmostly from small number of American tech companies.

S﻿ome of dat money go enta inside "rainy day" national reserve fund.

O﻿ga Donohoe announce income tax package wey worth more than €1.1bn (£963m).

U﻿nlike UK, Ireland no dey borrow to fund tax cuts.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Higher taxes of 40% dey for pipo wey dey make pass €40,000

D﻿i minister say im budget go focus on helping families and businesses wey face di cost of livinf crisis wey di effects of di Covid 19 pandemic and di Russian invasion of Ukraine.

E﻿ say "as one of di most open economies for di world, we dey benefit wen tins dey go well internationally but wen di bad one happun, we dey most exposed".

O﻿ga Donohoe bin also say di headline inflation for Ireland dey run at "highs wey we neva see in many decades" add say, di Department of Finance don update di forecast for headline inflation to 8.5% for 2022 and just 7% for 2023.

P﻿ipo go start to pay di higher for 40% rate of tax on income wey pass €40,000 (£35,731).

D﻿em go give tax credits to home owners for fuel, and tax on petrol and diesel for di pump no go change.

O﻿da announcement include:

Electricity credits for household wey reach €600 (£536) , dem go pay for three instalments for €200 (£179).

F﻿or November, dem go add payment of €500 (£447) to those wey dey collect di Working Family Payment.

D﻿em go be increase of €12 (£11) per week for those wey dey collect social welfare.

P﻿rice of pack of cigarette go go up by 50 cents (45p)

D﻿em go comot VAT pata-pata from newspaper, wey be 9% before