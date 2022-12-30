Wetin dey happun between House of Reps and ASUU?

Wetin we call dis foto, ASUU president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke during ogbonge joinbodi protest wit Labour to end dia months old strike for 2022

Since last week di Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) and di lower chamber of parliament, di House of Representatives dey drag each oda leg come outside.

Na sake of di over seven months old strike wey Asuu call-off afta Speaker of di House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila beg dem for September and October 2022 say im go chook eye inside di mata.

E also promise say im go also see wetin im go do to make sure say goment pay dem dia salaries wey dem dey owe dem during di strike period.

Asuu end dia strike wey pass seven months.

Wetin cause di recent gbas gbos?

On 27 December, 2022 local media report say Asuu sama accuse ontop Speaker of di House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

For di exclusive interview wit tori pipo di Nigerian Tribune, Asuu accuse di House of Representatives say dem play dem wayo as Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila beg dem to end dia strike wey bin don reach eight months for October.

E add say e dey in writing wia oga Gbajabiamila promise say goment go pay dem di ones dem dey owe dia members sharp sharp.

For di interview Asuu President Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke say di union like di Speaker and na why dem call am to do tok-tok wit dem to solve di deadlock between dem and di Federal Goment

Oga Osodeke explain say ASUU members and di world praise Gbajabiamilia as im tok to dem to end di strike but dem no know say na wayo.

“But see wia we dey today, dem neva do anytin about di promise and na why di Speaker neva tok anytin strong since ontop di issues and make sure say im keep to im promise,” Osodeke tok.

Im drag House of Representatives Speaker to come out sake of say im still get opportunity to prove Asuu wrong.

'We no play Asuu wayo'

Meamwhile di House of Representatives tok say Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila no play Asuu wayo to end dia eight-month-old strike wey start 14 February, 2022.

Tok-tok pesin House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu for statement say "no time wey di speaker commit to pay dia arrears of salaries wen di union bin dey on strike".

Kalu say di House of Representatives only help to solve di strike wit di commitments wey e make to improve di welfare package of university lecturers and revitalisation funds to improve di infrastructure and operations of federal universities.

But Asuu hit back as President Prof .Emmanuel Osodeke show evidence of di agreement wey dem make wit di House of Representatives wey Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila lead.

For di document wey e show BBC, goment promise ASUU to pay part of dia salaries during di strike period on “special grounds”

'We get option to stop to teach backlog of courses'

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke reply back say di union get option to no teach di courses wey students mis during di strike period, as goment no wan pay dem.

E tell BBC say Goment fit hire lecturers around di world to come teach dem.

"Goment fit hire lecturers from all over di world to teach di backlog, sin di Goment no dey willing to pay for such work" e tok.

How e go affect students

One lecturer for Public University wey no wan tok im name tell BBC say, "if lecturers no teach di backlog of courses and if students to write am for exam dem no fit graduate.

E say evri course dey important to build a graduate, so if dem miss dose course e mean say dem no dey qualified to graduate.

Department to Faculties no go fit submit half result to Senate for approval.

So e mean say student no go fit graduate." e tok

Dis no be di first time Asuu and goment dey Kwanta.

Dia mata don start since decades ago but dem neva still find solution to di Asuu strikes.

Why Asuu bin go on strike

Wetin we call dis foto, ASUU bin hold one ogbonge nationwide protest to ask for dia demand from goment

Di public universities lecturers dey demand di implementation of one agreement di federal goment sign wit dem for 2009 plus oda demands.

One of di major issue wey dey block negotiation between goment delegates and Asuu na di payment platform.

Asuu dey insist say goment must use am to take pay dem salary.

Di president of Asuu Prof Emmanuel Osodeke say di National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) wey suppose conduct integrity test on di University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) don abandon am even afta dem upgrade di payment platform.