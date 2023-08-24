Who be Dmitry Utkin and who else bin dey plane wit Prigozhin?

Wia dis foto come from, GRAY ZONE/TELEGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, Dmitry Utkin na one pesin di Wagner group bin dey see as “future hero of Russia” since di 1990s

Nine oda pipo, most of dem leaders of di Wagner Group, bin follow Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin inside plane wen e crash, according to flight details wey di Russia aviation authorities release.

One of di pipo inside di plane na Dmitry Valeryevich Utkin, wey tori be say na im give di mercenary group im name.

Russia also say Valeriy Chekalov, wey tori be say na im be di main man as per mata wey concern di group finances, bin also dey inside.

Three crew members bin also dey di flight wit di Wagner members.

Dis na wetin we sabi about dem.

Dmitry Valeryevich Utkin

Di history of di Wagner Group no too clear, but if you do enough reverse, Dmitry Valeryevich Utkin name go show.

Utkin na di life-line of di Wagner group.

Di 53-year-old na veteran of Russia two wars for Chechnya for 1994-2000 and di believe be say im don be part of di private army activities since 2014.

Di group name imsef afta Utkin call sign Wagner. Di name bin refer to Richard Wagner, wey bin be Hitler favourite music composer.

In recent years, Utkin bin be Prigozhin right-hand man, im bin be di permanent commander of di Wagner na im dey responsible for overall command and combat training.

Wagner Group describe am for Gray_Zone on Telegram as “man of unbending will and fortitude.

Utkin foto no too dey for public, but one of di ones wey dey circulate na one wey reveal neo-Nazi tattoos on im body.

Utkin serve as battalion commander to di 700th sperate detachment of di GRU of Russia from 1988 to 2008. GRU na Russia military intelligence division.

According to Wagner related Gray-Zone page for Telegram, “almost 100% of di awards wey di detachment bin get happun under am.”

Weapons skills dey among im professional qualities.

Utkin become gun for hire after im leave military intelligence.

E gain influence for Wagner wen di group bin fight on di side of pro-Russia separatists for eastern Ukraine for 2014.

One BBC investigate for 2021 link am to documents wey expose say Wagner bin get hand for Libyan civil war.

One foto wey be like dem take am for 2016 show Utkin stand wit Russian President Vladimir Putin for one Kremlin reception, dis na wen Russian goment bin dey deny say dem get any connect wit Wagner.

Since den sha, Putin don tok say Russia goment bin fund di group wit billions of dollars.

Valeriy Chekalov

Chekalov na anoda close pesin to Prigozhin and im get business link wit di Wagner leader all di way back to 2000s.

Di 47-year-old na im dey run tins for Prigozhin wey no concern military interests, wey Western goments say dem dey use finance di mercenary group.

Chekalov get link wit Evro Polis, company wey dey coonected to Prigozhin, wey sign contracts to produce gas and oil for Syria for 2017.

US Treasury say Syria President Bashar al-Assad goment give di company di contract "to protect Syrian oil fields in exchange for 25% share in oil and gas production from di fields".

Di money wey dem dey make from di deal na im dem dey use pay Wagner fighters plus buy arms, US Treasury tok.

Di believe be say Chekalov bin also dey in charge of Wagner business projects for Africa.

US and Ukraine sanctions bin target am sake of im connection to Prigozhin, and Evro Polis. Some oda goments like UK also bin sanction am.

Yevgeny Makaryan, Sergey Propustin, Alexander Totmin and Nikolay Matuseev

Di oda five men wey bin dey passenger list be Wagner fighters.

Unlike Utkin and Chekalov, dia name no appear for any international sanctions lists and so Western goment no consider dem as senior figures.

As par say we know say Prigozhin dey always get close protection around am - and even more so afta im gbas gbos wit Vladimir Putin increase – so dem fit be im bodyguards.

Di three men name appear for one list of alleged Wagner fighters wey pro-Ukraine activists put togeda: Yevgeny Makaryan, Sergey Propustin and Alexander Totmin.

Anoda man wey Russian authorities identify as Nikolay Matuseev, im name bin no dey di list.

One Russia Telegram channel say e fit be Nikolay Matusevich, member of Wagner assault unit.

Pilot Alexei Levshin, co-pilot Rustam Karimov and crew Kristina Raspopova

Di remaining three pipo wey Russia authorities identify among di dead pipo na di pilot Alexei Levshin, co-pilot Rustam Karimov and Kristina Raspopova, wey be flight attendant and di only woman for di plane.

No too much informate about dis three pipo and e no clear weda na Prigozhin bin employ dem directly by one of im company he owned, or by another firm entirely.

Prigozhin dey usually travel wit regularly wit private jet, and di aircraft wey crash, one Brazilian-made Embraer Legacy 600, im bin don use am before.

US bin put di plane under sanction for 2019, tori pipo Reuters report.

BBC no fit confirm details about di flight crew but report say interview wit di dia family members dey spread for social media.

Raspopova, 39, bin speak wit her family, even post foto on social media before dem take off.

Karimov, 29, don work for di company for only three months, according to one Russia media interview wit im papa, and and im just celebrate im four years wedding anniversary earlier dis month.