How Donald Trump mugshot break record afta im chop arrest for Georgia

48 minutes wey don pass

Donald Trump surrender for Georgia on top charges of plotting to overturn di state 2020 election results.

Im arrest make us say see di first ever mugshot of a former US president.

Oga Trump pay bail bond of $200,000 (£160,000) for im release from di Atlanta prison while im wait for im trial.

Afta im release, im call im case "travesty of justice". Aka corruption of justice.

Dis na Trump fourth arrest in five months for criminal case, but dis na im first police booking photo.

Oga Trump later post on X, wey be former Twitter, for di first time since January 2021. Im share di address of im website and di mugshot wey im caption wit capital letters: "Election interference. I Never surrender!"

Wia dis foto come from, FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

He joins di ranks of American public figures wey get arrest booking photos, including Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Al Capone and Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

Oga Trump argue say di cases against am dey politically motivated sake of say im dey lead di Republican race to challenge President Joe Biden, wey be Democrat, for next year's presidential election.

Im don become di first former or serving US president ever to dey charged, Im travel from from New Jersey for private jet on Thursday afternoon.

Dem rush Oga Trump to Fulton County prison wit di same convoy wey im bin use for previous court appearances dis year.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Im bin dey inside di facility for around 20 minutes. Plenty of im supporters bin gada outside.

Di record wey dem post for di jail website dem describe Oga Trump as White man, 6ft 3in, and weight as 215lbs (97kg), wey get blond or strawberry hair and blue eyes. Im inmate number na P01135809.

Before im go house im tell reporters for di airport say im get right to challenge di result of a vote.

"I feel say di election na election wey dem rigg, na stolen election," na so oga Trump tok. "And I suppose get every right to do dat.

Wia dis foto come from, Fulton County Sheriff's Office

"As you know, e get plenty pipo wey una don watch ova di years do di same tin, whether na Hillary Clinton or [former candidate for Georgia govnor] Stacey Abrams, or many odas."

Na last week dem charge Oga Trump and 18 co-defendants for interfering for Georgia election results sake of im loss to Oga Biden by small pass 12,000 votes for dat state.

Dem hear di former president for phone call dey put pressure Georgia top election official to "find 11,780 votes" during di ballot count.

Among di 13 charges Oga Trump dey face na racketeering, soliciting a public official to violate im oath of office, conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery and making false statements.

Im don deny all di charges against am.

Half of im co-accused don already dey booked for Fulton County Jail in recent days ahead of Friday deadline. Dem include former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Wia dis foto come from, Police handout Wetin we call dis foto, From right: Ray Smith, Cathy Latham, Rudy Giuliani, Kenneth Chesebro, Harrison Floyd, Sidney Powell, Mark Meadows, Jenna Ellis

One of Oga Trump co-defendants, di leader of Black Voices for Trump, Harrison Floyd, dey hold am afta im surrender himself on Thursday without a bail agreement, court officials say.

One judge for Georgia been grant speed trial request to another co-defendant, attorney Kenneth Chesebro. Im case now dey due to begin on 23 October.

Just hours before im surrender himself, Oga Trump bin replace im leading defence lawyer, Drew Findling, wit veteran Atlanta criminal defence attorney Steven Sadow.

One of di conditions for Oga Trump bail release na to refrain from any comments, on social media or otherwise, wey dey intended to "intimidate" witnesses or co-defendants. Im also no dey allowed to get any communication wit di oda co-defendants, except through im lawyers.