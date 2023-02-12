'Na electric shock kill my pikin' - Whitney Adeniran papa

Di papa of di 12-year-old Chrisland International School Student, Whitney Adeniran, wey allegedly die during di school inter-house sports events for Lagos don tell BBC Pidgin say na electrocution kill im daughter.

Dr. Michael Adeniran make di claim for interview wit BBC Pidgin on Sunday.

But di school management inside one statement say di student bin slump for ''public view'' during di competition wey she no participate in sake of her ill health.

Dis dey come afta one video go viral wey show Whitney mama dey call for justice and ask Chrisland to explain wetin do her pikin.

Dr Adeniran claim say im daughter ''bin die from naked wire from one cotton candy vendor machine afta she touch am.

And she dey electrocuted immediately she lean on am.'' E tok.

E say dem allegedly pour am water wey allegedly kill am immediately.

“I don document evidence say my child die by electrocution – and no be cardiac arrest as Chrisland School claim”.

“She dey hale and hearty, she no sick for any form. And make I state am clearly, say by di time I see her corpse her lips and tongue don already turn black”, Dr. Adeniran tok.

Di mother - Blessing Adeniran for one video post on Sunday claim say dem bin tell her say her daughter slump and dem don rush am to di hospital but she find out say dem take her to one primary health care centre wia dem confam her dead on arrival.

Dr. Michael Adeniran say na im pikin school mates tell im family say im daughter allegedly die of electrocution.

E say na for di school snap chat group wey im pikin dey, dem get di informate.

Wetin Chrisland school tok

Di management of Chrisland schools confam say di incident happun during di school inter-house sports activities for Agege Stadium, Lagos State, on Thursday, 9 February.

Dem say Whitney bin slump before dem rush her go di nearest hospital for first aid.

Inside di statement dem say, “di management and staff of Chrisland Schools Limited, wit deep sense of loss, announce di death of our precious student, Whitney Adeniran; wey her painful exit happun on Thursday, February 9th, 2023.

“We dey heartbroken and distressed. Whitney be one of our Day students wey bin opt not to participate for di inter-house sports match past for reasons we we no dey very sure of.

Di school say di late pupil bin slump for “public view and no be under any hidden circumstances,” and say dem rush am to di nearest medical facility for first aid.

“Our immediate response be to take advantage of nearness to first-aid, by identifying di nearest medical facility to take her to, wia di doctor on duty, administer oxygen and every aid possible on her,” di statement tok.

Chrisland appeal say make di Adeniran family establish wetin cause Whitney death before dem bury her.

“We immediately notify regulatory stakeholders and agencies make dem allow for comprehensive evaluation and assessment of di developments.'' Di statement further tok.

We dey investigate - Police

Police for di state say dem don begin investigate di mata.

Di tok-tok pesin for di Lagos State Police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, wey confam di Incident to BBC Pidgin say dem report di mata to police immediately afta di incident happun.

E say dem don begin investigate di mata to find out di cause of death of di 12 year-old pupil.

“Di case presently dey for di State Criminal Investigation Department and autopsy go dey carried out to know di circumstances wey lead to her death”.

Dis no be di first time wey Crisland school go dey for di news.

For April 2022, Lagos state goment shut di school to investigate allegation of sexual violence involving minors after one sexual video leak online.