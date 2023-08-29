Ghana education service dey investigate assistant headmaster wey assault female student

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

56 minutes wey don pass

One female student for Nkwatia Presby School for Ghana dey undergo treatment for injuries wey im suffer after assistant headmaster for her school assault am.

Di Ghana education service say im dey investigate di matter, after e don spread for social media.

Wetin happun

Di tori according to some students be say di victim wey dey senior high school 2, commot for campus without permission.

As e come back, di assistant headmaster wey dey in charge of academics invite am go im office wey him slap am.

Di victim say di headmaster slap am plenty times wey im get bruises for eye den im ear.

After she get di injuries for face, dem no take am go hospital for treatment, until some pesin find am wey im blow alarm.

Di pesin wey be journalist, Nana Fianko take di matter go social media.

Victim suffer ‘severe’ injuries

For video den photos wey Nana Fianko post for facebook, di student im right eye area make black.

Im also no fit open im blood-shot eyes.

One Dr. Amponsah Krofa wey examine di student tok say “di assault apart from say e cause swelling for eyes, e also affect di female student im hearing”.

Wia dis foto come from, Speaker Nana Fianko Wetin we call dis foto, Female student wit black eye afta assistant headmaster assault am

Ghana education service take action

Di education service tok say di assistant headmaster for di school no try.

Statement from tok tok pesin for GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo say dem “condemn di assault on di female student”.

Dem also tok say dem dey collaborate wit Eastern regional education director den di police to investigate di matter.

Even though di statement no mention di name of di assistant headmaster, GES say dem “relieve am of im duties”.

Corporal punishment for schools

Section 31(i) of di kontri’s criminal offences act, 1960 (Act 29) say force or harm go justify, if say an authority wan correct pikin, servant, or other anoda pesin, for misconduct.

For many schools, discipline of pikins dey include corporal punishment like caning den spanking.

But GES don ban all forms of corporal punishment for children in 2017 in line plus di united nations convention on rights of di child (CRC) wey Ghana ratify in 1990.