Di Nigerian wey break Guinness world record for di most steps climbed on a ladder wit football ontop im head

Wia dis foto come from, Tonye Solomon

13 September 2023, 21:02 WAT New Informate 49 minutes wey don pass

Guinness World Records don confam Tonye Solomon, wey pipo sabi as BallBoy as di new record holder for "most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on di head.”

Dem announce am on dia website on Wednesday, 13 September.

Di record holder train for two months until e dey confident.

Di 28-year-old Nigerian footballer achieve dis on 10 August for Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, afta im climb 76-metre tall radio mast wit ball wey balance ontop im head.

On Wednesday, GWR show di video of Solomon attempt for dia website, and social media pages as pipo especially Nigerians dey celebrate di new record holder.

Inside di video wey GWR post for dia website, Mr Solomon climb di top of 250-foot (76-metre) tall radio mast while football balance for im head.

Di 28-year-old climb di radio mast wit 150 steps within 12 and 30 minutes to break di record.

"Tonye attempt dis record to challenge imself and to inspire odas to do great tins. Im spend two months to train for di attempt until e dey confident say im fit achieve di record," GWR tok.

GWR tok say Mr Solomon don waka for 60 km (37 mi) wit football for im head from Amassoma to Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, Nigeria, but many pipo no believe am, na im make am decide to set new record for di Guinness World Records title for di “most steps climbed on ladder while balancing a football on di head.”

Tonye dey among di Chukwuebuka Freestyle Academy wey Chukwuebuka Ezugha dey run and di academy don produce several record holders like Kid Eche, Vincent Okezie, Victor Richard Kipo and Confidence Kipo.

Wen BBC Pidgin follow Solomon tok on Wednesday, e tok say im decide to partake in di world record breaking so im go fit change how pipo dey perceive Nigeria.

Di 28-year-old tok say im no complete im secondary school education but im apply to break di record becos im dey “crazy about football”

“I no finish school but five years ago, I hear wia pipo bin tok about Nigeria. I be footballer and I get skills. I just tink say if I fit do all dis crazy tins wit football make I try climb ball wit ladder as I try am e work,” Solomon tok.

“Bayelsa be di smallest state for Nigeria and I do am so pipo acros di world go know about di state, I dey do crazy tins wit football. I don carry football for head ride bicycle, swim and waka on top rail.”

Mr Solomon tok say im apply to break di record for February but di organisation no approve am until afta four months.

“I apply for di world record for February, dem accept my proposal afta four months. I come train for two months before di organisation come Nigeria on 10 August, wey be say I climb di longest ladder for Bayelsa,” Solomon tok.

Mr Solomon tok say im get di motivation to attempt anoda record with GWR.

“I don plan to attempt anoda record to swim wit football for my head. I go like to put Nigeria ontop global map.” E tok.

Oda Nigerians wey be GWR holders

Recently, Hilda Bacci attempt di longest cook-a-thon for Lagos.

Di 27-year-old cook for ova 90 hours standing as she prepare 100 Nigeria dishes.

Many Nigerians congratulate her as GWR declare her as record winner.