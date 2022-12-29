Fancy Acholonu say sorry afta she serve Alexx Ekubo 'breakfast'

Nearly two years afta di celebrity break-up wey scata social media, ex-fiancé of Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo don apologise for di breakfast she serve am few months to dia wedding.

Fancy Acholonu for one emotional post on Instagram tok say she dey sorry for di pain and hurt him and im family don go through sake of dia breakup.

She say how she handle di mata bin dey out of her character as she suppose control her emotion and no over react.

“Like our shirt tok, Nothing make sense wen we dey apart @alexxekubo you still get my heart. I miss you, I love you, and I dey truly sorry for all di hurt and pain you and your family bin go through sake of our break up.

“My actions on how I take handle di mata bin dey out of character. I suppose don control my emotions and no dey overactive. I bin say too much.

"Please forgive me. I don learn my lesson on how to handle situation better.” She tok.

Fancy add say she still love and miss Alex as "nothing make sense" wen dem dey apart.

Di actor however neva react to her post as at wen we file dis tori.

Di couples bin dey engaged and dey plan dia wedding wen Fancy announce dia breakup for social media for August 2021.

She use di same foto she take announce dia break up take write how she dey sorry and ask for forgiveness.

How di tori of dia love take waka

For May 3rd 2021, di Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo bin enta social media to announce im engagement to im ex-fiancé.

Di 35-year-old Nollywood actor den write wit excitement say;

"I ask di love of my life Fancy Acholonu to marry me…"

Fancy Acholonu come also post di same foto ontop her own personal account, where she reply:

"...& I tok YES to di love of my life."

Later on Monday 10th May of di same year Alex announce di wedding date as November 20, 2021.

And both of dem create new Instagram handle (@falexxforever) wey carry dia two names wia fans go get informate, fotos and evri tin about di upcoming wedding.

Di Nollywood actor later announce say both di traditional and white wedding go hold for November of dat year.

Di wedding wey dem nickname, Falexx Forever, go hold for Imo state.

Alex Ekubo traditional marriage go hold on November 20, 2021.

And di Church wedding between di actor and im fiancée Fancy Acholonu go happun on November 27, 2021.

E be like shock wen on Wednesday 25 August, 2021, some news report say Alexx Ekubo and Acholonu don call off dia wedding engagement.

Later, Fancy Acholonu confam to her fans and di public say her engagement and upcoming wedding with Alexx Ekubo don end.

"Hey guys, I dey write to info you all officially say I don end my relationship, engagement and I don call off di wedding with Alexx Ekubo."

"I know say dis fit shock many pipo. I make di best decision for myself, becos e dey important say evri one find dia happiness and live in dia truth."

"At dis time, my family and I ask una to please respect our privacy . Thank you so much!" Fancy post for her Instagram handle.

Who be Fancy Acholonu?

Her full name na Chigozie Fancy Acholonu and tori be say na for Los Angeles, United States dem born am.

Her parents na Nigerians from di Igbo ethnic group and even though dem raise her for Nigeria, she do her university abroad.

She graduate from Los Angeles City College wia she gain BSc. for Business Administration and Management for 2012.

Acholonu biography ontop Instagram show say she bi oga of three companies, of which one of dem dey sell luxury jewellery.

Like her ex-fiancé Alexx, she sef na actress and model.

Who be Alexx Ekubo?

Alexx train as lawyer for di University of Calabar, but na inside acting e really shine and later see fame.

Alexx win best supporting actor for di 2013 Best of Nollywood Awards ontop im role inside di feem Weekend Getaway.

Although im first major role as actor na Ladies Men.

Di actor dey popular wit young Nigerians.