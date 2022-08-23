Meet di man wey dey collect money just to 'do nothing'

11 minutes wey don pass

Shoji Morimoto dey provide one very unusual rental service to im clients for Tokyo, dey hire imself out to, literally, do nothing.

Di 39-year-old dey advertise imself as pesin wey fit "eat and drink, and give simple feedback, but no dey do anytin more".

Im begin offer im companionship for 2018 through one Twitter account wey im open.

Di number of im followers on Twitter begin increase and now im don get more than 250,000 of dem.

Im find career for imsef as im go rent imsef out for clients wey just wan be alone.

Shoji no go follow dem tok or do anytin than make im just dey dia for whichever activity or event dem hire am to do.

Im dey on high demand , as sometimes dem dey schedule am for one to three sessions one day.

We dey sometimes feel di pressure for society to always dey do something wey dey productive or useful make dem for fit value you, but Shoji dey hope to challenge di attitude as im wan show say even if you dey nothing and you just dey dia for pipo, you fit get your own value.

"Everibodi dey tell me say, na only me no dey do anytin

"I bin tink say e go work out to be 'do-nothing-guy' and lend myself out to pipo, na so I start am", im tok.

Na to just siddon answer simple question, chop and drink

Wia dis foto come from, SCREENGRAB/BBC VIDEO

Shoji say wen im get an offer, im go just simply dey dia for im clients- im go just siddon dia wit dem to just give simple answer to dia questions, chop and drink.

Oga Shoji no dey start conversation wit im client unless dem tell am to say sometin.

One of di pipo wey dey hire Shoji tell BBC say she bin just open her restaurant and she no dey happy say dem neva get any customer, so she hire Soji make im come siddon for di place and chop.

Anoda client say im hire am make im follow am go one popular cake store togeda.

Anoda pesin hire am just to follow am go restaurant.

Shoji say "Most time clients dey wan make I follow dem go wia dem no fit go alone and dem want pesin to follow dem"

Im add say e get some pipo wey hire am just to share some tins dem no fit follow dia friends and family tok but dem want make anoda pesin hear am

One session wit Shoji dey cost im clients money wey no less pass $85 plus travel allowance and you go also pay for any oda expenses at di location.

Shoji say one of clients wey move from Tokyo go Osaka don hire am to just come di bus station to wave am goodbye.

"For drama or movies, we dey always see friends dey gada for di station to say bye-bye to dia friends as dem dey travel

"My client bin pay me say she wan get dat experience . Di client bin dey experience a hard time as her partner bin suddenly commit suicide.

"Before im death, di deceased dey usually wear one white cap , she go say make I wear am and she go also tok to me about dia memories.

"Dat kain heavy story , some of my client no dey like share am wit dia family or friend.", im tok

Shoji dey get request from both men and women and one of di most common tin be say all of dem need pesin wey go dey dia for dem wit no strings attached.

Why im start dis ‘do nothing’ business?

Shoji start dis business to know whether to do nothing go dey valuable or not.

E say im get role model wey don do dis kain tin before

"Im inspire me to start di service.

"I no dey do well for work group wit oda pipo generally

"My former boss bin tell me say nothing dey change whether you dey here or not and dis one make me tink say I no fit do enough"

Shoji say im come wonder if e dey okay to do nothing and e go dey productive?

Na so im take start di business wey dey literarily put food for im table

‘Before I begin dis rental service, I dey see pipo just dey waka for street and tink say dem fit adjust well to di society unlike me

"But now I feel dat even if pipo look normal on di surface dem fit dey suffer from sometin or get conflict for dia life.

"I think individual loneliness na part of di reason wey dem dey hire me, e tok

Shoji don follow pipo go dia birthday dinner wit only di pesin and imsef, follow dem go stores, vacation plus many oda places wia dem no wan go alone.