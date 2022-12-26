'I go stay far away from Abuja afta May 29' - Buhari

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian Presidency

26 December 2022, 11:14 WAT New Informate 50 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say im go stay far from Abuja, di kontri capital afta May 29, 2023.

E say dis na because e no wan dey put mouth for di affairs of di office of di next president. Di President tok wen FCT Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello, lead oda pipo to pay am di traditional Christmas day homage.

E further explain say im decision not to make Abuja permanent place for wia im go stay na to allow im successor free hand to operate and run di affairs of goment.

President Buhari say im neva build new house for Daura - dat na im home town - or anywia and e dey hope to live for di same house wey e get for many years.

'I shock for wetin some pipo dey view as priority'

During di visit by FCT Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello and some Abuja resident on Sunday, President Buhari share one shocking experience im get with someone.

E say one day, someone wey dey close to am ask am to speak to di minster to allocate one land to am.

Di pesin tell President Buhari say e go come sell di land and use di money to marry anoda wife.

‘‘I dey surprise by di priority of some pipo wey need plot of land not to develop am but to sell am and marry anoda wife."

‘‘I no know how di minister dey cope with dis kain pipo wey dey very-very serious about tins like dis."

"And I tink about 45 per cent of those wey dem don give land allocation for FCT and sell am no develop am according to di laid down criteria (master plan).’’

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria presidency

Meanwhile, dis no be di first time wey di Nigeria president dey tok say afta im tenure, e go return back to im village, Daura wey dey for Katsina State, Northern Nigeria.

For July dis year, President Buhari say im dey “eager” to leave goment and hand over to im successor.

Dat time wey im make di statement, e bin dey receive some govnors of di All Progressives Congress (APC), legislators and political leaders for im residence inside Daura, Katsina State.

“I wish di pesin wey go come afta me di very best,” e tok for July.

“I dey eager to go. I can tell you say e dey tough. I dey grateful to God say pipo appreciate di personal sacrifices wey we don dey make,” e add.