Ray Stevenson wey act for Thor die at di age of 58

Wia dis foto come from, GETTY/AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN

51 minutes wey don pass

Actor Ray Stevenson wey act for di movie series of Thor and Star Wars don die at di age of 58.

E bin show for major TV shows like Rome, Vikings and Dexter, as well as UK TV shoes like Band of Gold, Peak Practice and Murphy's Law. E bin also act inside di Divergent movies.

Im American publicist firm, Viewpoint Confam im death give BBC but dem no gree tok any oda tin.

While dem neva give di cause of death, tori be say dem hospitalise am while im bin dey act inside one new feem for di Italian island Ischia.

Wen im die, e bin dey work on di action feem, Cassino for Ischia.

Dem announce im death just four days before im 59th birthday.

Dem born oga Stevenson for Northern Ireland but e move go England wen e be eight years old.

Im papa bin dey stationed with di Royal Air Force (RAF) near Lisburn, County Antrim wen dem bin born am for 1964.

Im family relocate go Newcastle upon Tyne and e spend most of im childhood for England.

Oga Stevenson bin marry actress Ruth Gammell wey im meet wen dem bin act togeda for di drama Band of Gold. Dem later act as husband and wife for screen for Peak Practice, but di couple don now divorce.

Wia dis foto come from, GETTY/JEFF SPICER Wetin we call dis foto, Ray Stevenson bin go last month to di Star Wars Celebration for London

Stevenson bin dey inspired to become actor afta im see Jon Malkovich for play for di West End theatre for London.

E study acting for di Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and one of di first roles wey im act for TV na di Catherine Cookson drama, The Dwelling Place.

E later act for plenti British TV shows wey include Waking the Dead, Dalziel and Pascoe and At Home with the Braithwaites.

For 2004, e act as knight for di Hollywood feem, King Arthur wey im act with Keira Knightley.

Recently, Stevenson act for plenti successful US TV shows and feems as im act di role of Volstagg for di Thor Trilogy and Titus Pulllo for HBO historical drama series Rome.

E go also dey as Baylan Skoll for di upcoming Disney+series, Star Wars: Ashoka

'Giant of a man'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Stevenson act for di Thor series with Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hilddlston

Pipo wey don follow Stevenson act don enta social media to hail di late actor.

English actor, James Purefoy wey act with Stevenson for Rome, call am a "brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor wey fill evri part wey im play to di brim".

Rosario Dawson wey go show for di Ashoka series post for Instagram say her co-star na "giant of a man" wey im death make am "stunned and reeling".

Director Jame Gunn, wey bin dey part of di second Thor feem, write say di late actor bin dey a "joy to work with".