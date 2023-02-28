Photographer capture 'face' from wave for Roker

Wia dis foto come from, Ian Sproat Wetin we call dis foto, Face appear for wave

one hour wey don pass

One photographer say e shock wen e capture di shape of a face for breaking wave for one lighthouse.

Ian Sproat bin take about 4,000 pictures during im 12 hour-long shoot for Roker Pier for Sunderland on Saturday.

Di 41-year-old from North Tyneside say belle sweet am to find di face, adding: "I just say what di hell?"

Im start im photography two years ago to help cope wit mental health problems wey coronavirus lockdown cause.

Oga Sproat say im passion na to capture recognisable shapes from waves and di seascape, and e say im bin no believe im eyes wen im come across di form of a face in profile afta im be dey check im images.

Wia dis foto come from, Ian Sproat Wetin we call dis foto, Ian Sproat take about 4,000 images for Sunderland on Saturday

Di photo get big reaction wen oga Sproat share am on im Instagram page wit di caption: " Abi be dis na di goddess of water Amphitrite, or our beloved late Queen Elizabeth?"

Di electrician bin tell BBC say dis no be im best picture in terms of composition but im dey happy wit am.

E say im photography bin start as a hobby: "I really struggle through lockdown, e hit me so hard and I bin dey really stressed wit my business.

"I bin need something where I fit get my peace and I find am wit photography because you just dey in the moment and e dey take your mind off of everything else.

"Evri day na challenge and if you no get di picture, you know say tomorrow dey to try again."