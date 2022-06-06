'How gunmen kill my broda wit im three year-old son for Owo church attack'

28 minutes wey don pass

Pipo of Owo for Ondo state southwest Nigeria no go forget Sunday June 5 anytime soon as e mark one bad day wen some unidentified gunmen enta di town and attack St Francis Xavier catholic church.

Authorities neva confam di number of pipo wey die but BBC visit to Federal Medical Centre for Owo report say plenti pipo dey wunjure for di attack wey di Pope plus President Muhammadu Buhari don follow ogbonge pipo condemn.

Police for di state say dem don begin investigate di mata.

'I find my broda and im son deadbodis inside church' - Cletus Okafor

One man wey say im brother and im nephew die for di attack tell BBC Pidgin how e take hear di news of dia death.

Oga Cletus Okarfor say im get message ontop im phone say dem don kill im brother afta e (Cletus) return from im own church on Sunday.

E say e quickly run go di church only to find im 40 years-old broda Omuna and im three years-old son Chisom dead bodies.

''Afta I close from church on Sunday, na im I on my phone, di first message wey enta my phone say dem don kill your broda for St. Francis Owaluwa, so I quickly rush dia, wen I get dia I see im deadbodi wit im son.

''From dia I arramge motor carry dem go mortuary''

E say im dem shoot im broda for chest and im and shoot di son for leg and head.

NMA dey ask for blood donations for victims

Di Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) don call for blood donation for di victims of di attack

Na for statement wey di NMA President, Dr Uche Ojinmah release hours afta di attack, na wia e make di call.

E say "we dey beg Nigerians for di affected area for Ondo State make dem go di hospitals wey dem dey treat pipo wey wounjure, go donate blood to save lives".

Dr Ojinmah call for doctors for di state to arrange demselves to take part for di treatemnt of di injured.

Dis na as dem blast goment say di level of bloodshed for di kontri don pass wetin dem go just chook mouth inside, say make dem work to protect lves and property.

Wetin don happun so far

An attack bin happun for one Catholic Church for inside Owo, Odo state on Sunday.