31 sailors dey miss afta warship capsize for Thailand

Crew members wey dem rescue receive medical treatment

Di Thai navy tok say 31 sailors dey miss afta warship wey dey carri more dan 100 crew capsize and sink during one storm for di Gulf of Thailand.

Di HTMS Sukhothai sink afta water flood im power controls on Sunday night. Images wey di navy share show some crew wey survive insude life raft.

On Monday, authorities tok say dem don rescue 75 sailors but 31 still dey miss inside rough seas.

"We go still dey look," one navy tok-tok pesin tell BBC.

Seasrch crews work through di night to find survivors as di operation continue on Monday wit assistance from air force.

Di navy also say dem don begin investigation into wetin cause di disaster.

"Dis kind tin neva happun for our force history, especially to ship wey still dey active use," tok-tok pesin Admiral Pogkrong Monthardpalin tell di BBC.

Footage wey di navy share on Twitter show as dem wrapped diasef wit blankets as dem dey receive treatments afta dem rescue dem. Dem fly some of dem to hospital.

Oda images show sailor from Sukhothai inside life raft afta jumping from di sinking vessel.

One unnamed crew member say e don dey inside di water for several hours before dem rescue am.

"Di waves dey high, about three metres wen di ship sink," e tok for inside one clip wey e share on local media. "I put on di life jacket and jump. I swim for three hours."

Officials say di ship go down afta water flood im hull and make di power room fail.

Sake of di power loss, di crew battle to retain control of di ship wey tilt onto im side before e sink around 23:30 local time on Sunday (16:30 GMT).

Di ship bin dey on patrol 32km (20 miles) east of Bang Saphan, for di Prachuap Khiri Khan province, wen e get caught for di storm on Sunday.

Dramatic pictures wey di Thai Navy Twitter account post show di vessel as e tilt onto im side, and back-up rescue ships try find to find survivors inside water.

Dem send three naval ships and helicopters to assist but only di HTMS Kraburi reach di vessels before e sink.

Di frigate pick up most of di Sukhothai crew, di navy tok. Dem find sailors wey wear life jacket inside water and life rafts.

Di navy don disclose little details about dia condition. Local media publish pictures wey show medical personnel for dia dock as dem dey take crew members off wit stretchers.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha release one statement on Monday where e confirm say officials dey investigate di disaster.

"I dey follow di news closely - about five pipo dey seriously injured," e tok.