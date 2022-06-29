Lagos move to prevent deaths as goment release guidelines on how to carry out safe and lawful abortion

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

29 June 2022, 08:16 WAT New Informate 33 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria commercial hub, Lagos don develop one policy document wey dem say e go allow for safe termination of pregnancy for inside di state

Di state Ministry of Health say dis policy na to guide healthcare providers inside to fit provide safe and lawful abortion services within wetin di criminal law of di state allow dem to do.

Di health ministry say dem come up wit di 40 page policy document wey dem tittle “Lagos State Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy for Legal Indications” to reduce how pipo dey die sake of abortions.

“We wan make sure say safe abortion services dey available within legal indications for Lagos and we wan support women to terminate pregnancy caused by rape or incest.” Na so di Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye tok.

“Di document get information for health workers for public and private sectors wey get di skills and training to provide safe termination of pregnancy to reduce deaths wey we fit prevent”.

Dr Ogboye add am say as clear guidelines no dey to carry out abortion for di state , dem no fit give appropriate level of care wey dey cause preventable deaths.

Abortion dey legal for Lagos?

Lagos state law dey allow women do therapeutic termination of pregnancy.

Dis one mean say Medical professionals fit terminate pregnancy wen e endanger di mama life, physical or mental health or wen di fetus get condition wey dem no fit compare wit human life.

For 2011, di Lagos State House of Assembly update e criminal code, to allow for abortion to save di life and protect di physical health of di woman.

Di Lagos State Criminal law of 2011 dey only prohibit unlawful abortion.

As physical health dey covered under di Lagos law, Lagos state health sector bin no get services wey go conform to di law.

Dis na why di health ministry come up wit dis policy according to wetin dem tok.

Wetin dey inside di new policy document?

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State ministry of Health

Di documents show say any medical doctor no dey criminally responsible if e perform in good faith, wit reasonable care and skill, a surgical operation for im benefit or for di benefit of di unborn child to preserve di life of di mama and her physical health.

Dem also identify different medical conditions wey fit make woman wan terminate pregnancy.

Di document show say Kidney disease, Heart and Vascular diseases, Cancer, Mental disorder, Gynaecological conditions, Blood disease and other conditions wey fit form threat to life and physical health of a woman wey get belle and dis fit make am want abortion.

Di document also highlight step by step guide wey health professionals wey dey trained to perform safe abortion suppose take before dem start di process from confirmation of pregnancy to checking say di patient dey fit to go through di process.

Di document list di medical methods of abortion wey include di use of pharmacological drugs to terminate a pregnancy plus di surgical methods.

And finally e list di after care services to provide for women afta di procedure plus wen dem release her from di facility.

Oda family planning and contraceptive services also dey included for di inside di document.

Di guideline na to build di capacity of health professionals to identify pregnancies wey dem go fit terminate legally.

Some sabi pipo for health don hail di move by Lagos state.

Di Country Director of one leading reproductive health organization, Marie Stopes International Organization Nigeria (MSION), Oga. Emmanuel Ajah wey attend di launching of di policy document say di development and di policy document don prove say Lagos dey lead di way for State-level intervention to prevent unsafe abortion and give women and girls improved health outcomes.

Dis Lagos abortion policy documents dey come as millions of women for di US dey lose dia rights to abortions.

Di kontri Supreme Court bin overturn one 50-year-old rule wey bin make abortion legal across di kontri.

Di court strike down di landmark Roe v Wade decision, some weeks afta one unplanned document wey leak and show say dem bin dey plan to change di ruling.

Di judgement go change abortion rights for America, as now evri state fit now ban di procedure.

Based on dis mata, half of di states for America dey expected to introduce new restrictions or bans.

Thirteen don already pass so-called trigger laws wey go automatically cancel abortion based on di Supreme Court ruling. Some odas dey likely to pass new restrictions sharp-sharp.