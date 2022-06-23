Nigerian Ike Ekweremadu and im wife chop arrest for UK ontop accuse of organ harvesting charge
One Nigerian man Ike Ekweremadu and im wife Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu don chop arrest for UK sake of accuse say dem conspire to arrange to take one one child to UK for organ harvesting.
60-year-old Ekweremadu and im 55-year-old wife chop di arrest afta investigation by di Metropolitan Police Specialist team.
Met Police tok for inside one statement wey dem share wit BBC Pidgin.
"Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 of Nigeria dey charged wit conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of anoda pesin with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.
Ike Ekweremadu, 60 of Nigeria dey charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of anoda pesin wit a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting," di statement tok.