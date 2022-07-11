Wetin dey inside Muslim-Muslim ticket?

Nigeria presidential candidate from di All Progressives Congress (APC) for di 2023 general elections Bola Tinubu announce Senator Kashim Shettima as im choice of running mate on Sunday and im choice don dey spark reactions.

Tinubu for statement wia im make di announcement say "Senator Kashim Shettima dey qualified to step into di shoes of di vice president."

Di former govnor of Lagos say Shettima career for politics also show say e dey qualified to deliver electoral victory for di APC.

"I dey aware say many go continue focus on a particular detail, di question of im faith. However, if we truly understand di challenges wey dey upon us as a nation, den we need to see di importance of placing competence in governance above religious sentiment," Tinubu tok.

Tinubu also make reference to 1993 wen Nigerians embrace Chief MKO Abiola wey be Muslim and Baba Gana Kingibe, im running mate wey also be Muslim.

"Di spirit of 1993 dey upon us again for 2023," di APC presidential candidate add. Today, I announce my selection with pride sake of say I no make am on religion or to please one community or di oda other.

I make dis choice sake of say I believe say dis na di man wey fit help me bring di best governance to all Nigerians, period, no mata dia religious affiliation or considerations of ethnicity or region,” Tinubu tok.

Di presidential candidate tok say religion, ethnicity and region no suppose dey always determine di kontri path.

How pipo dey react

Tinubu choice don generate reactions and spark debates in some quarters sake of say na 'Muslim-Muslim ticket'.

Many don dey chook mouth for di mata.

Di minister of State for Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo for Twitter say development no be by 'balanced' presidential tickets.

Keyamo wey also be Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) say kontris dey develop sake of leaders wey sabi and no be sake of religious sentiments.

"Govt. no exist to satisfy di egos of religious leaders, but to bring development for everyone. Today, most religious leaders for Nigeria go Dubai and di USA for shopping & holidays wen na Muslims dey govern UAE & na Christians dey govern USA, " im tweet.

'Nigeria never ripe for Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket'

Di Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) don condemn di "Muslim-Muslim ticket" as dem say e dey unfair to Christians.

Di tok-tok pesin for di association Pastor Adebayo Oladeji say Nigeria neva ripe for either "Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket."

"Dem dey make reference to 1993 wen Abiola and Kingibe run. During dat time, we no get Boko Haram wey dey kill pipo, we no get terrorists wey dey disturb di kontri, we no get division along tribal, religious and political lines. Di kontri beta pass wetin we get now," e tok.

Di association also tok say Muslim-Muslim ticket no go give Christians a sense of belonging.

"We appeal to Nigerians to decide, if dem like am make dem support am, if dem no like am make reject am at di poll. CAN don state dia position, make Nigerians decide," di association add.

Wia dis foto come from, AUDU ALI MARTE Wetin we call dis foto, Former Borno govnor Kashim Shettima na APC Vice Presidential candidate for di 2023 general elections

Meanwhile di presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso say di choice of Shettima as Tinubu running mate make sense.

"I dey happi wit di combination, my only worry na di platform," e tok for Arise TV.

Human rights activist Aisha Yesufu also enta Twitter to tok about di APC Muslim-Muslim ticket.

"If to say you provide competence accountability & transparency you fit get all your political members from one family & nobodi go care but wen you cause division wit incompetent and skewed appointments wey favour mostly one region and one religion, den Muslim-Muslim ticket na no-no," she tweet.

Reactions from oda Nigerians

Although no law for Nigeria dey against Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket but sake of say Nigeria na secular kontri, pipo expect say di choice of presidential candidate and im vice go spread across di two main religion - Muslim and Christian.

Dem believe say religion don divide di kontri well-well and any decision wey politicians dey make no suppose favour one religion ova di oda.

Some pipo wey dey against di Muslim-Muslim ticket feel say e no dey fair to Christians to get Muslim president and vice president.

How di oda parties pick?

Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa (Muslim-Christian)

Atiku Abubakar na di presidential candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party and im running mate na Govnor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, south-south Nigeria.

While Atiku na Muslim, Okowa na Christian.

Atiku na from Adamawa state, Northeast Nigeria.

Peter Obi and Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed (Christian-Muslim)

Former govnor of Anambra state for southeastern Nigeria Peter Obi na im be di flagbearer of Labour Party.

Obi wey be Christian choose Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, a Muslim as im running mate.

Former aspirant himself Professor Pat Utomi step down for Obi wia e also tok say Obi deserve to get chance to govern Nigeria.