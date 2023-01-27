Wetin we know about video wey show Tyre Nichols encounter wit Police

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Oga Nichols die three days afta one encounter wit police for traffic stop

52 minutes wey don pass

Di family of Tyre Nichols, di black man wey die afta police beat am for traffic stop for Tennessee don spark fresh spotlight on police brutality for di United States.

Di family describe am as pesin wit "beautiful soul" wey get passion for skateboarding, sunsets and photography.

"Nobody dey perfect, but e dey close to perfection," im mama RowVaughn Wells tok for one press conference as family members and supporters surround her.

Na so di mama wey still dey mourn di death of her son take describe Nichols wey bin dey work for FedEx and wey get four-year-old son – e tattoo im mama name for im hand.

"Dat one make me proud," she tok.

29 year-old Nichols love to skateboard, one passion wey e get since e be six years old, and im favourite activity na to go di local park go skate.

Im stepfather, Rodney Wells, say recently im jokingly tell im stepson say e too old to dey skateboard.

Nichols die days afta police stop am on 7 January.

Five of di police officers wey dem don fire now dey face murder charges.

Dem go release Bodycam footage of di encounter on Friday, and lawyers for im family tok say e go show di serious beating police give am.

Wia dis foto come from, MPD Wetin we call dis foto, From left: Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean

Memphis, America plus di rest of di world dey wait for police to release video wey show as police seriously beat di 29-year-old father Tyre Nichols earlier dis month - so dis na wetin we know dey inside di video?

"Sickening" and "appalling" na just some of di words wey di few pipo wey don already see di footage of Mr Nichols fatal encounter wit police for di US city of Memphis, Tennessee take describe am.

E die for hospital days afta police pull am over for alleged reckless driving, and say e struggle wit five officers wey don since lost dia jobs and dey charged wit im murder.

Dem go make available to di public di bodycam video of di arrest, wey include wen oga Nichols dey call out for im mother on Friday.

Only a small number of pipo don see am, wey include di family, dia legal team and plenty officials.

One lawyer for di Nichols family, Antonio Romanucci, say dem treat di father-of-one like "human piñata" for di footage.

Di arrest "no dey pure and e no make sense. Dem beat di young boy non-stop for three minutes," e tok.

Dem go release di video in four parts from around 18:00 local time (00:00 GMT).

Di video go be about an hour of footage, wey include few minutes wey show wen Nichols dey follow di five officers wey dey accused of im murder tok.

One audio file for di police radio, wey various US outlets share gives some indication of di struggle wey happun.

As details wetin happun still dey limited, di hope na say di video go provide clear picture of di events as e happun wey ultimately lead to di death of Nichols.

Wetin happun for di night of 7 January

Dis na wetin we know about di events of 7 January night wey we expect go dey for di video.

Five officers wey be black men stop ogaNichols, wey also be black man as e dey go house afta e take pictures of how di sun set for one local park, one lawyer for di family tok.

Di officers stop am over for alleged reckless driving, wey di first point of confrontation take occur.

Di second confrontation happun afta Nichols run and officers catch am and dem try to arrest am.

Nichols later complain of shortness of breath and dem carry am go hospital, where dem tok say e dey critical condition.

Officials say Nichols "surrender to im injuries" on 10 January but no give further details.

Official cause of death neva dey released.

Di city police chief Cerelyn Davis, di first black woman wey go hold di role for Memphis, remember as she hear how Nichols dey "call out for im mother" for di video.

Di five officers dey custody and dem dey face di same charges: wey be second degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Dem sack dem from dia jobs for di Memphis Police Department last week.

Lawyers for two of di ex-officers say dia clients dey plan to fight di charges.

Protesters dey plan protest for Washington DC

Outside of Tennessee, protesters for Washington DC dey also plan to enta streets go demonstrate according to social media.

Di DC police, wey dey different from di Capitol police, don also ready to fully activate dia force today.

Police departments across di US dey prepare for protests wey go happun over di weekend.

Who be Tyre Nichols

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Tyre Nichols mama say her 29-year-old son get passion for photography and sunsets.

Before im death, Tyre bin dey work for delivery firm FedEx wit im stepfather Rodney Wells.

Afta di press conference, one short video show as Tyre dey skateboard.

"You suppose don stop dis skateboarding, you don get full-time job now," im stepfather tell am..