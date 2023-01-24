Wen e go start, which route e go take? - Wetin to know about di Blue Rail Line Buhari commission for Lagos

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State

24 January 2023, 19:44 WAT New Informate 32 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don commission di Blue Rail line project for Lagos state southwest of di kontri.

Di project na Lagos state goment project wey dem wan use to improve dia internal transport system and also help reduce traffic congestion for di state.

President Buhari come Lagos on two days official visit to commission state goment projects and some projects wey di goment join hands wit private sector to build.

Some of di projects na di Lekki Deep Sea port, di Imota rice mill and dis blue rail line among odas.

How di rail line go impact Lagos residents?

Wetin we call dis foto, Passengers inside di train

According to govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu di project go help reduce unemployment and ease di wahala pipo dey experience for road.

E say di blue rail train go dey run on electricity and no go dey consume diesel like di normal train and e no go dey comot comot fumes.

Each train get four coaches. Wen e fully start work, e go move from Marina to Mile 2 axis of di state.

President Buhari also witness di signing of di second phase of di project wey go move from mile 2 to Okomaiko

According to LAMATA, wen di passengers begin use di train, na only Lagos goment cowry card pesin fit use enta di bus.

Cowry card na pay card wey Lagos goment introduce wey any pesin wey wan enta any goment car, bus, boat or train go use make payment.

Passengers fit recharge any amount for di card and dey use am small-small anytime dem enta motor, train or boat.

For now, di goment don drop down three trains and go purchase more as time dey go.

Di coaches carry full air condition AC and get both seating and standing spaces for passengers Lagos state get plenti residents and plenti of dem dey commute wit car wey make di roads dey dey very busy daily.

Traffic congestion dey very high for di state. Sake of di traffic situation, pesin fit use four or five hours do journey of 30 minutes if di situation tight.

Over a year ago, di state goment launch boat ride to decongest di high traffic situation of di state. Despite dat, traffic still dey hammer pipo for di state.

Di goment believe say wit di introduction of di Blue Rail Line project, di high traffic congestion go reduce as some pipo go now dey use di train instead or car.

Wen passengers go begin use di train

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos govt. Wetin we call dis foto, Blue Rail train

Tok tok pesin of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority LAMATA Kolawale Ojibale tell tori pipo say dem still dey do test running of di train and rail line.

Na LAMATA dey control transportation mata for Lagos State wey be Nigeria Commercial capital.

Mr Ojelabi say di Blue rail line go dey fully open to di public towards di end of di first quarter of 2023, or first week of di second quarter.

"For now, na locomotive dey drive di blue rail train, wen di project don complete wit all installations, di electric feature go dey active, bicos na electricity go dey drive di train” na so e tok.