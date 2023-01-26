'Hide petrol, hide naira notes, we go still win' - Tinubu

Wia dis foto come from, Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Facebook

11 minutes wey don pass

Di presidential candidate of di All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu do yarn say nothing fit stop im victory for di upcoming general elections for Nigeria.

Di former Lagos state govnor, tok on Wednesday during im campaign for Ogun state, southwest Nigeria.

Di presidential election go happun on 25 February according to di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu wey be one of di front-runners for di election say attempts by some persons to sabotage im chances no go work.

“Let fuel dey expensive, only dem know dem where they keep am. Keep petrol, keep di naira, we go vote and go dey elected. You fit change di ink of naira notes.

Wetin you expect no go happen. We go win,” di former govnor tok in Yoruba language.''

Fuel scarcity don dey linger for several months across di kontri sake of say di product scarce.

Recently, dem increase di pump price to around N180 per litre while oda pipo dey sell as high as N380 per litre.

Federal goment don deny say dem approve new price for petrol and di body wey dey regulate di price never comot to chook mouth for di mata.

Di APC presidential candiadte assure say e go end fuel scarcity if dem elect am, saying next month presidential poll na “revolution”.

“Dem say petrol go rise to N200/litre and N500/litre, let your mind be at rest. Dem no want dis forthcoming elections to hold. Dem want scatter am but dat no ge dey possible.

“Dem tink dem fit cause trouble; dem sabotage fuel but with or without fuel, with or without motorcycles and tricycles, we go vote and win. Dis na superior revolution,” Tinubu tok.

Tinubu come ask di pipo of di state to get dia Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), saying na through PVCs e go take over goment.