Father of 17-year-old girl wey dem allegedly rape to death for Imo tok how im daughter die

one hour wey don pass

“My daughter na pesin wey be introvert and she no dey like mingle wit pipo. She dey learn how to sell medicine before dem kill am.”

Dis na wetin di papa of 17-year-old Amarachi Favour Ohakelem tok afta dem allegedly rape im daughter to death.

Di incident happun for Ehime Mbano Local Govment Area of Imo State on Sunday and di suspect dey on di run, according to Amarachi papa, Emeka Jude Iwunze.

Emeka tell BBC Pidgin say na im papa place di girl dey stay and she dey learn how to sell medicine for Imo State.

E tok say im anty Chinyere go meet im papa on Saturday 11 June to request for di girl so she go fit help am cook for her husband brother during “Wearing of Cloth Ceremony”.

Wearing of Cloth Ceremony na initiation into manhood - e mean say young boy don become adult.

E say im cousin Uche and one Theresa wey come from di same village wit am na dem follow joinbodi wit Chinyere to take Favour to go request for Favour.

Emeka wey based for Lagos tok say im anty and her husband dey live for di same compound wit di suspect.

Amarachi first dey miss

E say Theresa bin dey call Favour and im number no dey reachable and na wen she decide to go check up on am.

“Theresa get feeling say all no dey well sake of say she dey call her and she no pick call. When Theresa won chop, di food fall down and she realise say e no dey normal. Na why she kon go Chinyere house to check on Favour,” di man tok.

Emeka tok say wen Theresa get dia, she no see Amarachi and she ask Chinyere and she too no sabi where di girl dey.

E say dem begin search everywhere for Amarachi and dem finally find am inside di suspect room ontop bed.

“Dem rush am to di hospital and na where dem confirm am dead on arrival,” Emeka tok.

Emeka say angry youths for im community burn down di house wey di suspect build inside inside di same compound wey Chinyere and husband dey live.

E say dem also burn down Chinyere and her husband house.

"I want justice for my daughter. Na justice for Amarachi go be my greatest joy," Emeka tok.

Di deceased papa say Chinyere and her husband don also run away but Theresa and Uche don dey police custody.

Wia dis foto come from, NATHAN ONYENEHIDO Wetin we call dis foto, Di suspect house wey dem burn down.

Wetin police know?

Tok-tok pesin for di Imo State Police Command Michael Abattam confirm di incident to BBC Pidgin and say two pipo don chop arrest.

"Di suspect dey on di run even though two pesins don chop arrest.

Abattam add say di suspect don japa and dem still dey look for am.

''We still dey look for di suspect.''

Di police PRO also tok say irate youths destroy di buliding wia di inicident allegedly happun.

"Angry mob raze down di house sake of di incident," Abattam tok.

Dis kind tin don happun before?

Ochanya Ogbanje dey five years old wen she start to dey live wit di Ogbuja family for Benue State, north central Nigeria.

Di plan na to go school from dia even as she dey epp out wit work for di house but na anoda tin she meet.

Tins start to dey spoil wen Ochanya clock eight years old and Victor Ogbuja, her anty pikin allegedly start to dey rape her.

Tori be say di mata worse for her wen dem claim say papa of di house, Andrew Ogbuja join too.

Di plenti 'rape-rape' make Ochanya sick well-well.

Wen Ochanya family rush her go Benue Teaching hospital, dem confam say she get Vesico Vagina Fistula (VVF) and problem wit how to urinate as a result of wetin she pass through.

