Police tok why dem detain female corporal wey post a 'cry for help' message

Di Nigeria police for Lagos don clear di air about di gbasgbos wey dey happun between dem and one young Corporal, Fauzziya Isiak wey sama accuse for police head say dem allegedly detain her sake of say she resign from di Police Force.

Tok-tok pesin for di Lagos State police command, Benjamin Hundeyin for one twitter post wey e title 'setting di records straight' explain wetin happun and how di mata dey waka.

Im tok say for police, you fit apply to resign, but so far as dem neva give you discharge certificate you still be serving member of di Nigeria Police Force.

"Na one tin to put in your resignation. Na anoda tin for dem to process di application, upon which you go receive your discharge certificate.

Until you get di discharge certificate, you remain a serving member of di Force, and you go dey bound by all extant rules and regulation of service."

SP Benjamin Hundeyin say for pesin to dey absent from duty for police for twenty-one days without leave or permission automatically mean say you run comot and every service member know about dis rule.

Wetin happun?

According to Corporal Fauzziyah wey also be Beekeeper and Apiculturist, for her 'cry for help' post ontop her social media for twitter, she say she no expect wetin dey happun to her at all.

Fauzziyyah say she no expect say police go put her for detention because she wan resign.

"I don dey try to resign from di police since last year but dem no approve my letters. My oga bin call me to show face yesterday 24th of May to meet di Deputy commissioner for interview.

I bin tink say dem go finally approve my resignation but di only words I hear na make dem detain, try and dismiss me.

Due to di shock, I no fit tok anytin as di officer cari me comot."

According to her post, she tok say she neva remove her clothes and shoes from her body since yesterday 24 May, 2023.

"My migraine dey increase with full speed and my head dey about to explode from exhaustion.

My mama don call say she dey come beg so dat I go continue to work."

Di Bee keeper and Apiculturist narrate say she don dey work for di Nigeria police for over six years and she tink say e dey okay to allow pesin wey no wan work again to go.

"I no know how long I go dey hia, but I go appreciate a blanket with sanitary pad. Di cold wan kill me, mosquitos dey sing for my ears. I dey ask dem (mosquitoes) why di pesin wey suppose stamp my letter and show me wetin to do hold me down and humiliate me instead.

Police say she commit offence

According to oga Benjamin, Corporal Fauzziyah Isiak wey dey work for di office of di Imam of di Command no show face for work for over one month without permission or leave.

"Corporal Fauzziyah Isiak without leave, permission or discharge from service, no showface for work for over one month, na big disregard for di conditions of service she willingly signed to.

For dis offence against discipline, we detain her yesterday sake of her orderly room trial wey go start today.

Secondly, she don maliciously bring di name of di Force into disrepute by distorting/misrepresenting facts - a discreditable conduct wey amount to anoda disciplinary offence.

Nevertheless, she go get opportunity to explain herself for di trial, afta which we go made our decision."

Meanwhile, dis Fauzziyah Isiak tori and wetin police explain don dey generate tok-tok for social media.

While some pipo dey para for police why dem detain her, odas dey vex for Fauzziyah for her actions.