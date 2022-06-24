EU don award Ukraine and Moldova candidate status

one hour wey don pass

EU don grant Ukraine and Moldova EU candidate status, President of di European Council Charles Michel don announce.

"Today mark one important step on your path towards di EU," Mr Michel tok, describing di European Council decision as "historic moment".

Ukraine apply days afta di Russian invasion for February, and di process happun very fast.

E President, Volodymyr Zelensky, hail Thursday decision.

"Na unique and historical moment fo UA[Ukraine]-EU relations..." e tweet.

"Ukraine future dey within di EU. "Di mayor of di Ukrainian capital Kyiv, former boxer Vitali Klitschko, pay emotional tribute to im fellow citizens wey dey resist di invasion.

"We pay a very high price for dis chance," e write ontop Telegram. "Yes, we go get a lot to do on di way to di European family.

"But I dey sure Ukraine go do everything necessary, fulfil all di conditions and pass di necessary laws.

Because otherwise our state no get future. Indeed, our best defenders dey die for am."