Ngozi Fulani receive personal apology from Buckingham Palace

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Lady Susan Hussey meeting with Ngozi Fulani for Buckingham Palace, London

45 minutes wey don pass

Lady Susan Hussey don give personal apology to Ngozi Fulani, afta she bin ask her where she "really come from" during one reception wey take place for Palace

Lady Susan, wey be former lady in waiting, meet black British charity boss Fulani for Buckingham Palace on Friday.

She offer her "sincere apologies for di comments... and di distress wey di comments caused", Buckingham Palace tok.

One statement say Ngozi Fulani bin accept di apology and recognise di comments no dey malicious.

Ngozi wey be di founder of di Sistah Space charity, bin come as guest for one Buckingham Palace reception last month.

During di event, she describe say Lady Susan move her hair to see her name badge, and challenge her to explain where she "really come from".

Lady Susan, wey be godmother to Prince William, ask what part of Africa Ngozi Fulani come from, upon say Ngozi don explain say she dey worked for London and dem born am for UK.

Ngozi feel say she dem dey ask her plenti question for di reception wey di Queen Consort host for those wey dey work to tackle domestic abuse.

Afta di controversy, Lady Susan, wey be 83 years old, step down from her honorary palace role.

Di mata make Prince William spokesman to say dat "racism no get any place for our society".

For one joint statement issue with Ngozi, Buckingham Palace describe Friday reconciliation between di two women as "filled with warmth and understanding".

Lady Susan don "pledge to deepen her awareness of di sensitivities wey dey involve" and di Royal Households go continue to "focus on inclusion and diversity",di statement tok.

Di Royal Households also make one commitment to training programmes, including "examining wetin pipo fit learn from Sistah Space".

Dem recognise say Ngozi "unfairly receive plenti of abuse on social media".

Last week di Sistah Space domestic abuse charity say dem don cease many of dia operations because of concerns over safety.

Di statement on Friday say both Lady Susan and Ngozi want dia meeting to show say "dem fit find resolution with kindness, co-operation and di condemnation of discrimination wherever e take root".

Buckingham Palace for like to wan draw a line under wetin don be embarrassing row.