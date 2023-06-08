Messi, oda ogbonge footballers wey don play for MLS

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lionel Messi dey move to MLS after years of playing for Europe

No be tori again say Argentina legend Lionel Messi go join American side Inter Miami afta im comot from French champions Paris St-Germain.

Messi, 35 years, bin get more profitable offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal while return to Barcelona also almost happun until Financial Fair Play (FFP) wahala set in for Barca.

"I don take di decision say I dey go Miami," Messi tell newspapers Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo on Wednesday.

But bifor Messi e get oda great footballers wey don also sign for Major League Soccer clubs bifor di end of dia careers.

Thierry Henry

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Thierry Henry

For 2010 MLS club New York Red Bulls announce di signing of Arsenal legend Henry at di age of 32.

Di French striker at di time sign four and half year deal wey see am move to America afta a very good playing career for Europe wey see am appear for di likes of AS Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal and Barcelona.

‘Igwe’ as Nigerian fans dey call am score 52 goals in 135 appearances for di four and half years for New York.

David Beckham

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, David Beckham

Bifor Henry, for 2007 Los Angeles Galaxy announce di capture of England and Real Madrid star Beckham.

Di 31-year-old former England captain at di time bin sign five-year deal, reportedly worth £128m.

Many experts say dis particular move by Beckham na im raise di profile of di MLS and make many oda players start to consider di league wen dem finish playing for Europe.

Andrea Pirlo

Dis former Juventus and Milan star also move to New York FC for 2015 to join Lampard and Villa wey come dia bifor am.

Di Italian legend bin win four straight Serie A titles wit Juve bifor e decide to end im European football.

Di 2006 world cup winner sign two year deal wit di American club.

Frank Lampard

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Frank Lampard

For 2014 dis Chelsea legend also follow di footsteps of some oda great players wen e announce say e don sign for New York City FC on a two year contract.

Di 36 year old wey score 211 times for di Blues join club wey already get ex Barcelona star David Villa.

Lampard describe di move as ‘challenging’ saying e wan test imself for MLS seeing oda big players don also move dia.

Patrick Vieira

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Patrick Vieira

For 2011, former Arsenal captain Vieira also move to America afta e join New York FC.

Di former Milan player also sign for two years bifor deciding to take up coaching role afta e resign from football altogeda.

David Villa

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, David Villa

Dis 2010 World Cup winner for 2014 also announce di end of im playing career for Europe afta e announce say e don sign for New York FC.

Dis announcement come almost di same time as di arrival of Lampard and Pirlo few months later wey make di club di centre of attention for di league.

Villa bifor di move bin prove imself for Barcelona scoring beta goals wey land dem trophies.

Gareth Bale

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Gareth Bale

Wales and Real Madrid star Bale also join list of great players wey taste MLS after e announce say e go play for Los Angeles FC for 2022.

Na 12 months contract wey happun bifor di Qatar World Cup as di Welsh player dey try maintain fitness ahead of di tournament.

Bifor leaving for MLS, Bale bin enjoy a wonderful playing career for Europe winning UEFA champions leagues and oda titles wit Real Madrid.