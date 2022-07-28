All you need know about 2022 Commonwealth Games

28 July 2022

2022 Commonwealth Games go begin dis week for United Kingdom.

Wetin be di Commonwealth Games? Why only selected kontries dey participate?

Di answers dey inside dis tori!

Commonwealth Games - Wetin e be?

Commonwealth Games na multi-sport tournament wey dey take place every four years.

A group of kontries dey compete internationally for different events wia di winners dey collect medals.

Di kontri wit di highest number of gold medals na di overall winner of di Games.

But no be every kontri dey invited for di tournament – na only kontries wey belong to di Commonwealth fit take part.

E dey similar to di SummerOlympic Games, onto say e involve a number of different kinds of sports like athletics, gymnastics and swimming!

Dis na list of all the events you go see athletes and para-athletes compete, ova di next few weeks:

Athletics

Badminton

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling

Diving

Gymnastics

Hockey

Judo

Lawn Bowls

Netball

Power Lifting

Rugby

Squash

Swimming

Table Tennis

Triathlon

Weightlifting

Wrestling

Wetin be Commonwealth?

Di Commonwealth na group of 56 kontries, wit a total population of 2.5 billion pipo!

Most of di kontries for di Commonwealth na part part of British Empire.

Di British Empire in olden days na one of di largest known empire for di world, until di 20th century wen many of di kontries wey dem bin control begin gain independent.

In place of the empire, the Commonwealth was created to help keep friendly relationships with many of the countries that became independent.

History of Commonwealth

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di 1954 Commonwealth Games see world record times achieved for a mile sprint by British athlete Roger Bannister and Australian athlete John Landy

Di first Commonwealth Games fit dey traced back ova 90 years ago to 1930.

Back then dem bin dey call am di British Empire Games.

Eleven kontries bin take part including England, Wales, Scotland, Australia, South Africa and di host nation, Canada.

Di event bin dey very successful, and so di second event happun for London and Manchester for 1934 wit 16 kontries bin take part.

20 years later for 1954, dem change di Games from di British Empire and Commonwealth Games, before eventually dem shorten am to just the British Commonwealth Games for 1970.

For 1978 na im dem officially title am Commonwealth Games.

A version of di Commonwealth Games wey bin focuse only on para-sports begin for 1962, but dem shut am down for 1974.

But since 2002, para-sport events dey fully included for di Commonwealth Games.

When Commonwealth Games 2022 dey start?

Di Games go run from Thursday 28 July to Monday 8 August, 2022.

Birmingham go host di Commonwealth Games for di very first time.

Dis na also di third time wey England dey host di Commonwealth Games.

Just like di Olympic events, di Commonwealth Games get opening and closing ceremony.

Di ceremonies as well as di athletics and para-athletics events go take place for Alexander Stadium for north of Birmingham.

But oda events go happun for di city and di county of Warwickshire.

Outdoor cycling competitions go happun for Cannock Chase Forest and Arena Birmingham na wia di gymnastic events go happun.

Opening ceremony

A crowd of 30,000 dey expected to attend di opening ceremony on Thursday.

Local Musicians wey pipo of Birmingham sabi dey expected to perform, including 1980s pop group Duran Duran, Tony Iommi from rock band Black Sabbath, di City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and solo artist Indigo Marshall.