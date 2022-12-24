Wetin Buhari tok for im last Christmas message to Nigerians as president

Wia dis foto come from, Buhari sallau/Facebook

24 December 2022, 19:20 WAT New Informate 59 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria president don tok say dis year celebration dey unique as e hail Christians for di kontri as dem dey celebrate Christmas.

President Muhammadu Buhari dey celebrate im last Christmas in office as di elected president.

Twenty-two weeks from now, im administration go hand ova to anoda afta di February 2023 elections.

“For di last seven years, I don get di privilege of receiving members of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) community on Christmas homage, except di year di COVID-19 pandemic deny us dat opportunity.” e tok.

President Buhari say im go fondly remember dem as im generous landlords and friendly neighbours.

E add say, e no get beta way for ‘us’ to celebrate Christmas as a pipo pass to show genuine love, care, compassion and empathy for one anoda.

“We must never lose sight of di symbiotic relationship between Christmas and hope, Jesus Christ and humility, Christianity and grace.”, im tok.

E also tok on di kontri unity and how e dey important for everybody to renew dia pledge and common resolve to work for unity and prosperity of di kontri as dem dey celebrate dis holiday.

Until im last day for office, President Buhari promise to continue to provide political and material support to sub-national goments, di Armed Forces, institutions and individuals wey dey work wholeheartedly for di peace, unity, stability and progress of Nigeria.

For di message, e say dem go need build on di progress wey im administration don make so far on di economic front, especially for infrastructure, food security, anti-corruption, security, energy sufficiency plus oda things.

Wetin e tok about di election?

Di president acknowledge for im statement say dis christmas celebration also follow di period of campaigns to bring in new administration.

Sake of dis, im ask pipo to vote for those wey go maintain di momentum wey im goment don create for di greater good of di kontri.

“Na anoda opportunity to show di rest of di world say Nigeria don ready to cement im democratic credentials as di international circles dey tok.

“Let di peace and joy wey dey dis period continue well into di new year up to di elections for February and beyond.”