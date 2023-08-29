How pesin die while trying to test ‘juju charm’ against gunshot for Ghana

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police/ Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Some of di young pipo wey dey test dia charm against bullet

36 minutes wey don pass

Police for Ghana say dem don arrest one suspect after one pesin allegedly die wen dem dey test if dia ‘bullet-proof’ juju dey work well.

Wetin begin as a test of di charm by six pipo for Ayiem, a town for western Ghana no end well.

28-year old Amoh Kwadwo allegedly die afta one of di gang members fire di gun.

One video wey capture di action for dia hideout don go viral.

Na im di police track dem take arrest one of di suspects.

Wetin dey inside viral video

For di 1:30 sec video we dey social media, di six pipo dey gist about how dia ‘juju charm’ dey fit protect dem against gunshot den knife wound.

Some of dem don dey brag say di charm dey do wonders well well.

Na so two of dem dey film di testing process.

For di video, one pesin dey hold knife, anoda pesin dey hold what police tok say ibi “single-barrel gun wey get AA cartridges”.

Out of di squad, only di leader dey wear mask - na im give di final order say make dem shoot one of dia members.

As di video dey come end, dem fire di gun wey di pesin wey di bullet hit, fall for ground, im start dey bleed.

One of di gang members don start dey shout say “di boy don die”.

Di gang leader now tok dem say make dem take am go hospital.

Police dey investigate

According to police statement, di incident happun on 25 August.

Dem tok say dia investigation don show say di suspect dem arrest (Emmanuel Quayco) den im five oda paddies wey dey on di run, go some ghetto wia dem dey test dia alleged ‘juju charm’.

“Dem fire di gun as dem dey exhibit di power for di charm wia im kill one pesin”, di police explain.

Police say di suspect dey dia custody dey assist wit investigation.

Dem also advise di five odas say “make dem surrender go di nearest police station or say na police go fish dem out”.

Di police dey treat di matter as murder.

Dis no be di first time an incident wey dey involve weapons dey happun.

Security experts tok say di issue of weapons wey dey wrong pipo dia hands don become too much.