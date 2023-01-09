Dogs kill dia owner wey be ex-Zambian football star

Di South African Police Service don confam di death of one former Zambian national football star Philemon Mulala, 60 at di hands of im three dogs.

According to one statement by di Office of di Provincial Commissioner North West, dem report di incident to dem on 7 January about 15:00.

Provincial police tok-tok pesin wey Captain Sam Tselanyane wey release di statement say di man wife bin dey busy on di oda side of dia house wen she hear di dogs dey bark but she no bother to go check wetin dey happun.

Sake of dia house dey for one busy street, she bin think say di dogs bin dey bark at pipo and motor wey dey pass.

“Afta di electricity dey restored, she allegedly go inside di house to look for her husband but she no find am.

“As she continue wit di search, di woman see her husband lying motionless inside garden, she come quickly go outside only to see say na dia dogs bite her husband."

Police say dia officials Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) bin respond to call and dem certify di man dead at di scene.

According to police di dogs na two staffie/pitbull crossings and one unknown breed dog.

Di Society for di Prevention of Cruelty to Animals say dem don comot di three dogs from dia home and put dem for shelters.

Di Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) for dia Facebook page mourn Mulala.

"Di Football Association of Zambia join di rest of di football family in mourning former Mufulira Wanderers and Zambia National Team star Philemon Mulala," part of dia statement tok.

Dem say Mulala dey part of di 1984 East and Central Africa Challenge squad under Colonel Brightwell Banda wey win di trophy.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala say di football family don lose gallant soldier.

“We remain wit wonderful memories wey di late Philemon take honour us for pitch. A lot dey wey today player fit learn from di deceased generation,” Kashala tok.

Who be Philemon Mulala?

Philemon Mulala na ogbonge former Zambian footballer pipo sabi well well for scoring two goals for di 1984 CECAFA Cup semi-final against Kenya.

Im be 60 years old.

Na di same year wey Mulala join di Zambian national team dem win di CECAFA Cup afta dem beat Malawi.

During im time for Mufulira Wanderers, im win BP Challenge Cup, di Heroes and Unity Cup and di Champion of Champions trophy .