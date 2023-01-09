'Unique player' Ronaldo go make debut for Al Nassr on 22 January

Contains flashing images. Dem no support media player for your device Contains flashing images. Play video, "My work in Europe is done - Ronaldo on Saudi move", Duration 1,29 01:29 Wetin we call dis Video, My work in Europe is done - Ronaldo on Saudi move

9 January 2023, 12:25 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Cristiano Ronaldo go make im Al Nassr debut on 22 January against Ettifaq, manager Rudi Garcia confam.

Di Portugal forward dey unveiled by di Saudi club last week but dey suspended afta e knack phone out of one fan hand afta dia Manchester United defeat by Everton for April.

Di 37-year-old bin miss di first game of di Football Association two-match ban for Friday.

But e fit feature for one exhibition match against Paris St-Germain.

Lionel Messi side go take on one team wey dey make up of players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal for Riyadh for 19 January, and Garcia bin tell L'Equipe say Ronaldo fit likely feature.

"E [Ronaldo debut] no go be wit di Al Nassr jersey. E go be mix between Al Hilal and Al Nassr," e tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

E go make im first Al Nassr appearance for di Saudi Pro League later dat week against Ettifaq.

Ronaldo, wey sign one gainful deal wit di Saudi club until 2025 reportedly worth more dan £177m per year, go miss dia league game against Al Shabab for Saturday.

Former Lille and Lyon coach Garcia say e hope say Ronaldo fit rediscover di enjoyment to dey play football afta one difficult two-month period wen im United contract dey terminated and Portugal lost for di World Cup quarter-finals.

Di star commot United afta one controversial interview wia e criticise di club.

"For recent months, between Manchester United, di national team and also for private level, e never get easy moments," Garcia tok.