Full list of AMVCA award nominees as Anikulapo, King of Thieves, Brotherhood bag plenti nomination

Di 9th edition of di African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award aka AMVCA wey be di biggest entertainment award for Africa go shele for Nigeria on 20 May 2023 and full list of nominees don come out.

AMVCA na di 'Oscar' of Africa and African entertainment practitioners dey always look forward to am sake of di prestige of di award.

Anytime nomination list come out, AMVCA dey always be subject of conversation for social media and offline as pipo go begin discuss which pesin or feem get which nomination.

Anikulapo, Brotherhood, Shanty Town get biggest nominations

Movies wey get di biggest nominations na Anikulapo wit 16 categories, while Brotherhood and Shanty Town enta 11 categories each.

Kunle Afolayan Anikulapo, King of Thieves by Femi Adebayo, Jade Osiberu Brother, and Funke Akindele Battle on Buka Street make di list for Best Overall Movie alongside three oda movies.

See di full list:

Best Actor in a Comedy - (Movie/TV Series) - Public Voting

Adokiye Horsfall (Romeo WJ) - Inside Life

Charles Etubiebi - Just Friends

Charles Inojie - City Hustler

Chinedu Ikedieze - Aki and PawPaw

Kunle Idowu - Unintentional

Nedu Ani (Nedu Wazobia) - Inside Life

Nkem Owoh - Battle On Buka Street

Nosa Afolabi - The Razz Guy

Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) - Inside Life

Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) - Survivors

Best Actor in a Drama - (Movie/TV Series) - Public Voting

Blossom Chukwujekwu - The Trade

Chidi Mokeme - Shanty Town

Chimezie Imo - Choke

Daniel Etim-Effiong - Kofa

Femi Adebayo - King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

NKakalukanyi Patriq - Tembele

O.C. Ukeje - Black Mail

Richard Mofe Damijo - Four Four Forty Four

Tobi Bakre - Brotherhood

Tope Tedela - All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black and White

Best Actress in a Comedy - (Movie/TV Series) - Public Voting

Albert Oluwatoyin - Visa On Arrival

Bimbo Ademoye - Selina

Roselyn Ngissah - Red Carpet

Funke Akindele - Battle On Buka Street

Grace Wacuka - Married to Work

Mercy Johnson - Battle On Buka Street

Mercy Johnson Onogie - Passport

Best Actress in a Drama - (Movie/TV Series) - Public Voting

Bimbo Ademoye - Anikulapo

Enado Odigie - Flawsome

Immaculata Oko Kasum - Ile Owo

Ini Dima-Okojie - Flawsome

Ini Edo - Shanty TownNimo Loveline - The Planters Plantation

Nse Ikpe-Etim - Shanty Town

Osas Ighodaro - Man of God

Queen Nwokoye - Strained

Scarlet Gomez - Wura

Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series) - Public Voting

Abdisattar Ahmed - Gacal

Bucci Franklin - The Razz Guy

James Webbo - County 49

Jeffroberts Walusimbi - Bedroom Chains

O.C. Ukeje - Brotherhood

Taiwo Hassan - Anikulapo

Yinka Quadri - Anikulapo

Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series) - Public Voting

Dorcas Shola Fapson - Man of God

Efe Irele - Four Four Forty Four

Gina Castel - Kofa

Ivie Okujaye - On Your Own

Sola Sobowale - Anikulapo

Teniola Aladese - Love in a Pandemic

Toni Tones - Brotherhood

Best Short Film - Public Voting

Adeoye Adetunji - Pa Aromire

Gbenga Salu - Convictus

Nkem Nwaturuocha - The Song Maiden

Teniola Zara King - Teju's Tale

Usama Mukwaya, Loukman Ali - Sixteen Rounds

Uzoamaka Aniunoh - Love Language

Victor Onwudiwe, Goodnews Erico Isika - Away

Best Online Social Content Creator - Public Voting

Abiola - VIP Bathroom

Adeaga Bukunmi - Fake Alert with Mercy Johnson

Bimbo Ademoye - Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion

Edem Victor - The Activist

Elozonam , Kie Kie - Back From The Future

Isbae U - My Sweet Mother In-law

Kenzy Udosen - Quick Pronunciations

Oluwadolarz and Abayomi Alvin - Soldiers at War (Compilation)

Steve Chuks - Husband’s Side Chick

Tee Kuro - Nollywood Epic Love Story Parody (The Finale)

Best Original Telenovela - Public Voting

Covenant

Dede

Huba

Itura

Mahinga

Maida

Mpali

Prestige

Salem

Best Unscripted Original - Public Voting

Come Play Naija

Judging Matters

Kan-See-Me

King Bugar

Off Air with Gbemi & Tools

Rock that Aisle Again

Sakofa

Best Original Comedy Series - Public Voting

Co-Habits

Flatmates

Mussulando

My Siblings and I

Njoro Wa Uba

Popi

RSM

The Johnsons

The Return of Original Comedy

Uncle Limbani

Best Original Drama Series - Public Voting

A Infiltrada

Accra Medics

Dirty Laundry

Junior Drama Club

Njila

Pazia

Pete

Ricordi

The Rishantes

To Have and To Hold

Unmarried

Best Art Director (Movie/TV Series)

Olalekan Isiaka - Shanty Town

Olatunji Afolayan - Battle On Buka Street

Olugbenga Ogunshina and Joy Kadiri - Brotherhood

Pat Nebo & Temple Chima Adighije - Crime & Justice

Toka Mcbaror - Almajiri

Uche Nwaohiri & Tunde Lawal - Diiche

Wale Adeleke - King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Adeola Art-Alade - The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion Episode

Bolanle Austen-Peters, Clement Effanga, Juliana Dede - Man of God

Bunmi Fashina , Tiannah Empire & Secrets of April - Shanty Town

Ezugworie Franca - Brotherhood

Kingsley Okoye Rex - Nnewi The Land of Gold

Millicent Jack - Four Four Forty Four

Toyin Ogundeji - Anikulapo

Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Francis Wanyahdeh - Crime & Justice

Francis Wanyahdeh & Ebuka Enejere - Diiche

Godwin Lawal - Tarella

Ismail Adewunmi - Ile Owo

Lanre Omofaiye - Anikulapo

Mathew Yusuf - Brotherhood

Muri Salami - Four Four Forty Four

Renaldo Van Den Berg, Emmanuel Patrick, David Otuokere - Real Housewives of Lagos

Segun Adeleke - Flawsome

Walter Odhiambo - Shanty Town

Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Adio Solanke - Ile Owo

Banjo Onyekachi, Winston Aig-Ohioma, Oluwaseun Adeosun - Diiche

Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom - Crime & Justice

Kimera Paul - Tembele

Martini Akande - Brotherhood

Sanjo Adegoke - King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Steve Sodiya - Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper

Temitope Folarin - Anikulapo

Valentine Chukwuma - Battle on Buka Street

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Anu Afolayan - Anikulapo

Dare Olaitan, Adio Solanke - Ile Owo

Fredrick Karumba - Click Click Bang

Grey Jones - The Set Up 2

Ismail Kyobe Ssebowa - Bedroom Chains

Kazeem Agboola - Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper

Kolade Kayode Morakinyo - Shanty Town

Kolade Morakinyo, Pius Fatoke - Battle On Buka Street

Q Rodney Abia, Angelo Anosike, Kayode Kasum - Obara' M

Shiloh Godson - Black Mail

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)

Abiola Olayinka, Habeeb Adebayo - L.I.F.E.

Adam Songbird and Tolu Obanro - King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Gbas Gbos by Tolu Obanro and Adam Songbird - Battle on Buka Street

Jaysynths and Hotkid - Shanty Town