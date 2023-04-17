Full list of AMVCA award nominees as Anikulapo, King of Thieves, Brotherhood bag plenti nomination
Di 9th edition of di African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award aka AMVCA wey be di biggest entertainment award for Africa go shele for Nigeria on 20 May 2023 and full list of nominees don come out.
AMVCA na di 'Oscar' of Africa and African entertainment practitioners dey always look forward to am sake of di prestige of di award.
Anytime nomination list come out, AMVCA dey always be subject of conversation for social media and offline as pipo go begin discuss which pesin or feem get which nomination.
Anikulapo, Brotherhood, Shanty Town get biggest nominations
Movies wey get di biggest nominations na Anikulapo wit 16 categories, while Brotherhood and Shanty Town enta 11 categories each.
Kunle Afolayan Anikulapo, King of Thieves by Femi Adebayo, Jade Osiberu Brother, and Funke Akindele Battle on Buka Street make di list for Best Overall Movie alongside three oda movies.
End of Recommended articles
See di full list:
Best Actor in a Comedy - (Movie/TV Series) - Public Voting
Adokiye Horsfall (Romeo WJ) - Inside Life
Charles Etubiebi - Just Friends
Charles Inojie - City Hustler
Chinedu Ikedieze - Aki and PawPaw
Kunle Idowu - Unintentional
Nedu Ani (Nedu Wazobia) - Inside Life
Nkem Owoh - Battle On Buka Street
Nosa Afolabi - The Razz Guy
Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) - Inside Life
Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) - Survivors
Best Actor in a Drama - (Movie/TV Series) - Public Voting
Blossom Chukwujekwu - The Trade
Chidi Mokeme - Shanty Town
Chimezie Imo - Choke
Daniel Etim-Effiong - Kofa
Femi Adebayo - King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
NKakalukanyi Patriq - Tembele
O.C. Ukeje - Black Mail
Richard Mofe Damijo - Four Four Forty Four
Tobi Bakre - Brotherhood
Tope Tedela - All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black and White
Best Actress in a Comedy - (Movie/TV Series) - Public Voting
Albert Oluwatoyin - Visa On Arrival
Bimbo Ademoye - Selina
Roselyn Ngissah - Red Carpet
Funke Akindele - Battle On Buka Street
Grace Wacuka - Married to Work
Mercy Johnson - Battle On Buka Street
Mercy Johnson Onogie - Passport
Best Actress in a Drama - (Movie/TV Series) - Public Voting
Bimbo Ademoye - Anikulapo
Enado Odigie - Flawsome
Immaculata Oko Kasum - Ile Owo
Ini Dima-Okojie - Flawsome
Ini Edo - Shanty TownNimo Loveline - The Planters Plantation
Nse Ikpe-Etim - Shanty Town
Osas Ighodaro - Man of God
Queen Nwokoye - Strained
Scarlet Gomez - Wura
Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series) - Public Voting
Abdisattar Ahmed - Gacal
Bucci Franklin - The Razz Guy
James Webbo - County 49
Jeffroberts Walusimbi - Bedroom Chains
O.C. Ukeje - Brotherhood
Taiwo Hassan - Anikulapo
Yinka Quadri - Anikulapo
Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series) - Public Voting
Dorcas Shola Fapson - Man of God
Efe Irele - Four Four Forty Four
Gina Castel - Kofa
Ivie Okujaye - On Your Own
Sola Sobowale - Anikulapo
Teniola Aladese - Love in a Pandemic
Toni Tones - Brotherhood
Best Short Film - Public Voting
Adeoye Adetunji - Pa Aromire
Gbenga Salu - Convictus
Nkem Nwaturuocha - The Song Maiden
Teniola Zara King - Teju's Tale
Usama Mukwaya, Loukman Ali - Sixteen Rounds
Uzoamaka Aniunoh - Love Language
Victor Onwudiwe, Goodnews Erico Isika - Away
Best Online Social Content Creator - Public Voting
Abiola - VIP Bathroom
Adeaga Bukunmi - Fake Alert with Mercy Johnson
Bimbo Ademoye - Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion
Edem Victor - The Activist
Elozonam , Kie Kie - Back From The Future
Isbae U - My Sweet Mother In-law
Kenzy Udosen - Quick Pronunciations
Oluwadolarz and Abayomi Alvin - Soldiers at War (Compilation)
Steve Chuks - Husband’s Side Chick
Tee Kuro - Nollywood Epic Love Story Parody (The Finale)
Best Original Telenovela - Public Voting
Covenant
Dede
Huba
Itura
Mahinga
Maida
Mpali
Prestige
Salem
Best Unscripted Original - Public Voting
Come Play Naija
Judging Matters
Kan-See-Me
King Bugar
Off Air with Gbemi & Tools
Rock that Aisle Again
Sakofa
Best Original Comedy Series - Public Voting
Co-Habits
Flatmates
Mussulando
My Siblings and I
Njoro Wa Uba
Popi
RSM
The Johnsons
The Return of Original Comedy
Uncle Limbani
Best Original Drama Series - Public Voting
A Infiltrada
Accra Medics
Dirty Laundry
Junior Drama Club
Njila
Pazia
Pete
Ricordi
The Rishantes
To Have and To Hold
Unmarried
Best Art Director (Movie/TV Series)
Olalekan Isiaka - Shanty Town
Olatunji Afolayan - Battle On Buka Street
Olugbenga Ogunshina and Joy Kadiri - Brotherhood
Pat Nebo & Temple Chima Adighije - Crime & Justice
Toka Mcbaror - Almajiri
Uche Nwaohiri & Tunde Lawal - Diiche
Wale Adeleke - King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Adeola Art-Alade - The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion Episode
Bolanle Austen-Peters, Clement Effanga, Juliana Dede - Man of God
Bunmi Fashina , Tiannah Empire & Secrets of April - Shanty Town
Ezugworie Franca - Brotherhood
Kingsley Okoye Rex - Nnewi The Land of Gold
Millicent Jack - Four Four Forty Four
Toyin Ogundeji - Anikulapo
Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Francis Wanyahdeh - Crime & Justice
Francis Wanyahdeh & Ebuka Enejere - Diiche
Godwin Lawal - Tarella
Ismail Adewunmi - Ile Owo
Lanre Omofaiye - Anikulapo
Mathew Yusuf - Brotherhood
Muri Salami - Four Four Forty Four
Renaldo Van Den Berg, Emmanuel Patrick, David Otuokere - Real Housewives of Lagos
Segun Adeleke - Flawsome
Walter Odhiambo - Shanty Town
Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Adio Solanke - Ile Owo
Banjo Onyekachi, Winston Aig-Ohioma, Oluwaseun Adeosun - Diiche
Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom - Crime & Justice
Kimera Paul - Tembele
Martini Akande - Brotherhood
Sanjo Adegoke - King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Steve Sodiya - Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper
Temitope Folarin - Anikulapo
Valentine Chukwuma - Battle on Buka Street
Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Anu Afolayan - Anikulapo
Dare Olaitan, Adio Solanke - Ile Owo
Fredrick Karumba - Click Click Bang
Grey Jones - The Set Up 2
Ismail Kyobe Ssebowa - Bedroom Chains
Kazeem Agboola - Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper
Kolade Kayode Morakinyo - Shanty Town
Kolade Morakinyo, Pius Fatoke - Battle On Buka Street
Q Rodney Abia, Angelo Anosike, Kayode Kasum - Obara' M
Shiloh Godson - Black Mail
Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)
Abiola Olayinka, Habeeb Adebayo - L.I.F.E.
Adam Songbird and Tolu Obanro - King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Gbas Gbos by Tolu Obanro and Adam Songbird - Battle on Buka Street
Jaysynths and Hotkid - Shanty Town
Joel Christian Goffin - Black Mail