Why Nigeria goment sue Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for N30B

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Nigeria goment don sue Meta incorporated, wey be di owners of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms for 30 billion naira.

Di Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) na dem carry Meta on go court for Abuja on behalf of di Nigeria goment.

According to di statement from di council DG, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, ARCON explain why di council dey sue Meta.

"Di Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria don carry Meta Platforms Incorporated (wey be di owners of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms) plus dia agent AT3 Resources Limited go Federal High Court, Abuja."

ARCON say dem dey sue Meta say dem engage in unlawful advertising inside di kontri.

"Among oda tins, ARCON wan make court say e dey illegal for Meta Platforms Incorporated to kontinu di publication and exposure of different advertisements wey dey directed at Nigerian market thru Facebook and Instagram platforms without making sure say dem screen and approve di advert before exposure."

ARCON also wan court to declare say Meta action na violation of di extant advertising law inside Nigeria.

Di Council say Meta kontinu exposure of adverts wey dem no screen and also make di federal goment lose revenue.

As e be so, ARCON dey seek N30b in sanction for di violation.

Di council re-state say dem no go permit advertising wey dey irresponsible for di Nigeria advertising space.

ARCON say no be say dem wan regulate di online media space but instead na di advertising and marketing communications on di online platforms in line with dia establishment Act.

If dis case go ahead, e fit bring Nigeria goment closer to dia goal of controlling social media space inside di kontri.

Nigerian authorities don repeatedly try to regulate social media sites.

For June, di goment issue draft regulations to “guide” di operations of international social media companies.