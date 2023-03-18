Report of voter apathy for 2023 governorship election

Wia dis foto come from, Elvira Jordan/Facebook

Di 2023 govnorship and House of Assembly elections dey go on and BBC Pidgin understand say voter apathy na di general issue wey dey happun for di election.

For Kano State, BBC Pidgin tori pesin tok to electoral workers and party agents wey complain of low voter turn out dey.

For one polling unit for di state, 22 voters suppose dey dia but na only one pesin show up. Dis na around 11am.

For Abia State, our tori pesin wey monitor di election for Umuahia and Isialanga North for Abia State say voter apathy reduce participation to about 50 percent.

Contrary to wetin happun during di February 25 presidential election, low turnout of voters dey for most parts of di state and di polling units wey our reporter visit for Akwa Ibom State.

Dis na di situation for many parts of di kontri wia election hold.

Di Presidential Candidate for di Peoples Democratic Party for di 25 February presidential election, Atiku Abubakar for im reaction to di Governorship and House of Assembly elections wey dey happun across Nigeria also chook mouth for di matter.

Oga Atiku wey cast im vote for Yola, Adamawa state complain of low voter turnout for di state wey e tok say na di fault of di electoral body, INEC.

On di tori of voter apathy in some parts of Obio-Akpor LGA, Rivers state govnor Nyesom Wike say during di election of 25 February 2023, some pipo come vote with great expectation, but perhaps when dem no get wetin dem want, dem come dey discouraged wey make dem no come out again.

"But wateva e be, di number is still dey okay. You no fit force pipo to go and vote.

“I dey happy wit di peaceful nature and di way di election dey go. E mean say security agencies dey do wetin dem suppose do."

Meanwhile, e get pipo wey dey contrary opinion abou dis tori of voter apathy.

Di govnorship candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party Seyi Makinde commend voter turnout and peaceful atmosphere for di state so far.

Govnor Makinde wey dey seek re-election tok say security challenge no dey for di state as election dey go on.

Di govnor yarn dis one afta im cast im vote for Ward 11, Unit 01, Abayomi Area, Iwo Road, Ibadan Northeast Local Council Area.

Observers chook mouth

Paul James wey be di Programme Manager (Election) of YIAGA Africa tell BBC Pidgin say dem experience low voter turn out for some areas across di kontri wey dem monitor di election.

“For di location wey we deploy observers to, we receive report of voter turn out wey no dey impressive,” James tok.

E also say some locations dey wey di turnout dey impressive.

James say dia observers wey monitor di election for Kano experience difficulty for Karaye Local Goment Area of Kano State.

E say party agents no allow observers to observe di election for di local goment despite say police officers dey monitor di elections.

James say for Ndokwa West Local Goment Area of Delta State, di All Progressives Congress (APC) party agents no allow observers to observe di elections.

“For Ndokwa West Local Goment for Delta State, APC party agents specifically refuse observers to observe as dem tok say na APC get di local goment and dem no go allow observers to observe,” e tok.

James say dem don see cases of intimidation and dem don receive reports of attacks across di kontri.

E say for Gassol Local Goment Area of Taraba State, dem receive report of fight between two communities sake of di election materials wey dem deploy to di communities.

Wetin be voter apathy?

Voter apathy na lack of interest to cast your vote despite di fact say you dey eligible to vote.

Voter apathy dey cause low turnout of voters on election day.

Na different factors dey cause voter apathy.

One na di belief say your vote no go count sake of say you believe say mago-mago go dey for di electoral process.