H﻿ow one man break enta US speaker Nancy Pelosi house to attack her husband wit hammer

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

29 October 2022, 07:49 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Paul Pelosi, di husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, dey recover from surgery afta one intruder wey carry hammer attack am for im house.

Di attack leave Oga Pelosi, 82, wit fractured skull and serious injuries to im right arm and hands.

Tori be say di suspect bin demand to see im wife Madam Pelosi afta e break into di San Francisco home.

Police later arrest di 42-year-old man on charges wey include attempted homicide. E never dey clear wetin be im motive.

But US President Joe Biden say im see di attack as political and call am "despicable".

For one statement, di White House say President Joe Biden bin dey "pray for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi whole family"

How di attack happun?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Na on Friday afternoon di attack happun for di Pelosi house for San Francisco.

Di intruder break into dia house and attack di husband of di US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi as im dey search for di Democratic politician, reports tok.

E break one glass door for di back of di house to enta and – afta im confront Oga Pelosi – report say e shout, begin dey ask: "Where is Nancy?"

Madam Pelosi dey for Washington, and she no dey San Francisco residence, wen di incident happun.

For one news conference on Friday, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott give more details say officers respond to a call at around 02:27 local time (09:27 GMT for di city wealthy Pacific Heights neighbourhood.

Dem find Oga Pelosi and di suspect - wey police name as David DePape – as both of dem dey struggle ontop one hammer, but di suspect use force collect am from Oga Polsi and violently assault am wit di hammer.

Police say dem tackle and disarm di suspect. Im bin don attempt to tie up Mr Pelosi "until Nancy reach house ", law enforcement sources tell tori pipo for CBS News.

E dey face charges of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and plenty oda felonies, Oga Scott tok, as im also add say di reason for di attack neva dey clear.

Police investigate di attack

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di FBI and di US Capitol Police, wey get field office for California, say dem dey assist San Francisco police wit di investigation.

Di US Capitol Police, wey dia job na to protect congressional leaders, say dem dey consider to add protections for families afta di attack.

Members of Congress don dey on high-alert over security threats since di riot wey happun for di US Capitol for January 2021. Supporters of di den-President Donald Trump ransack Madam Pelosi office for di building during di attack.

And last year, some protesters bin reportedly vandalise her home for San Francisco with graffiti wey say "cancel rent" and "we want everything". Protesters leave pig head for her driveway.

Senior Republicans, like Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, don also be target of vandalism in recent times and politicians don raise concerns about increase in threats.

W﻿etin to know about Nancy Pelosi and her husband

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Madam Pelosi na one of di most powerful politicians for US . Dem reelect her for di fourth term as Speaker of di House of Representatives for 2021, wey make her dey second in line to di presidency afta Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Di Baltimore native dey represent di San Francisco area for Congress since 1987, and typically dey divide her time between California and Washington.

She currently dey do fundraising and campaign wit Democrats around di kontri ahead of di midterm elections on 8 November, and she dey for Washington wit her security detail at di time of di attack.

Her husband, na multimillionaire founder of one venture capital firm, im dey live primarily for San Francisco wia dem born and raise am.