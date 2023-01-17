Where dem bury Kenyan LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba?

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Di burial of Kenyan LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba, wey dem kill, don take place for im family village.

Hundreds pay dia last respects to am for Sergoit village for land wey im suppose inherit.

Family tok-tok pesin Gaudencia Tanui tell BBC say di family shock for di kain abuse dem receive for social media sake of im sexuality.

Di family say dem dey feel really bad, she add.

Madam Tanui say all di hate no fit take away di fact say di wey e happun na crime and add say justice gatz dey served.

Dem find Chiloba body early dis month for one metal box wey dem dump for roadside near di western Kenyan town of Eldoret, where im bin dey stay as student.

Wetin we call dis foto, Dem find Edwin Chiloba body inside metal box

Police don detain five suspects, including Chiloba partner, but dem neva charge anybody yet.

Im murder draw global condemnation, human rights groups even link di mata to im sexuality.

But police no tok so, and dem neva give reason behind di killing.

Last week, chief goment pathologist Johansen Oduor say Chiloba "die from asphyxia, wey dey caused by smothering".

Dem put socks inside di victim mouth and one piece of denim from jeans dem tie around im face, di pathologist add.

Tributes on social media describe di activist, wey dey im mid-20s, as "an amazing human" and an "iconic fashion designer".

Im bin move to Eldoret from di capital, Nairobi, for 2019 to study fashion and im bin don start to dey make name for imself for im design, one friend tok.

Last month Chiloba bin write on Instagram say im "go fight for all marginalised pipo", e say im imself dey marginalised.

Human rights groups don call on police to swiftly resolve im killing.

While dem know as Edwin Chiloba, im real name na Edwin Kiprotich Kiptoo.