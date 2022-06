2023 Presidency: Why Ned Nwoko say Peter Obi dey better as Economy minister

Why I say Peter Obi better as Economy Minister, not President - Ned Nwoko

Wetin we call dis foto, Ned Nwoko (Left) and Peter Obi (Right)

28 minutes wey don pass

Ned Nwoko don tok wey e say presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi no get wetin dey required to lead Nigeria for now.

Di lawyer, politician and businessman interview BBC Igbo make pipo tok as momentum for next year dey gather heat.

Di lawyer wey be member of Nigeria main opposition party, PDP, say di former Anambra state governor manner for di business field be good man.

And Peter Obi don impress am, but some tins for di Labour Party go no go fit make Peter Obi from gbab power from ruling di party, e add

"E be capitalist, one big-time player for di business world, and dey conservative for how e dey handle tins".

“I go like am back for PDP, e go do well as Minister of Economy, and e go helep us turn around Nigeria economy".

Ned Nwoko just win PDP Senate ticket to contest 2023 general elections for Delta North senatorial district inside Delta State, southern Nigeria.

E say “Labour Party no get di structure to win but dem get support base.

"Peter Obi be popular candidate but no fit become president sake of say e no get structure".

Nigeria presidential election go hold on 23 February, 2023.

Peter Obi na southeasterner wey decamp from Peoples Democratic Party to join Labour Party win e win presidential ticket for next year election.

"As a president, you gatz get di majority of di Labour Party for di House of Representatives and Senate".

“Many tins for Nigeria go work against make president emerge under di Labour party, e no go happun.”

E also speak on Igbo presidency as pesin from Delta-Igbo.

Watch di full video here:

Play video, "Ned Nwoko on Peter Obi political ambition", Duration 6,48 06:48 Wetin we call dis Video, Ned Nwoko on Peter Obi political ambition: 'Obi good for Economy minister'